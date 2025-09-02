About this book Author Dr Kerry Traynor EAN/UPC 9781784821012 Date of publication 1 April 2025 Format Paperback Edition 1 Publisher Directory of Social Change

Social Media for voluntary organisations

Social Media for voluntary organisations is a new title from the Directory of Social Change, offering an easy-to-follow guide to planning, implementing and evaluating a social media strategy.

Aimed at small and medium-sized charities and organisations that want to improvement their reach and levels of engagement on social media. It is also designed to serve those charities that are just starting out with using social media, or overhauling their use of it.

What it covers

Written by Dr Lucy Traynor, Senior Lecturer in Communication and Media and Associate Dean for Education of the School of the Arts at the University of Liverpool, it covers:

Writing a social media strategy for your organisation

Getting your message seen and heard amid the noise

Crafting social media content that prompts engagement and support

Understanding analytics

Managing social media risk and problem-solving

It also includes bonus access to a template workbook (Word and Excel) based on worked examples that appear as exercises in the book.