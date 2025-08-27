About this book Author Professor Beth Breeze, Rhodri Davies, Theresa Lloyd EAN/UPC 1784821330 Date of publication 1 September 2025 Format Paperback Edition 1 Publisher Directory of Social Change

Rich Expectations – why rich people give

Professor Beth Breeze and Rhodri Davies have collaborated with Theresa Lloyd to produce a book that “lifts the lid on how UK philanthropy has changed over the past two decades, and where it’s heading next.

Rich Expectations – why rich people give is based on interviews with UK donors, both longstanding and emerging, together with survey data and research on global trends.

It is published by the Directory of Social Change in association with Pears Foundation and University of Kent.

It is the third in a series, following Why rich people give by Theresa Lloyd (2004)and Richer Lives: Why rich people give (by Professor Beth Breeze and Theresa Lloyd, published in 2013).

It explores how donors, charities and society interact in today’s philanthropic landscape and what it reveals about the expectations that shape giving in the UK.

Rory Brooks CBE, Philanthropist and Board Member of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, writes in the foreword:

“The better that philanthropy and philanthropists are understood, the more philanthropy there will be and the better it will be done. This book makes a rigorous and strong contribution to the important goal of furthering both.”

Who should read the book?

Rich Expectations has been written for donors, grant-makers, philanthropy advisers, fundraisers, chief executives and trustees. Of course, it is likely to attract a wider audience, including anyone responsible for developing philanthropic giving strategies, policy-makers, researchers and journalists with an interest in philanthropy in contemporary society.

Reviews

“This is an essential guide to understanding the motivations of philanthropists and the expectations they have. Philanthropist are often subject to scrutiny and criticism, and rarely do we hear the justifications and voices of the wealthy who give. This book provides an insightful and comprehensive mix of data and personal stories, to bring the subject to life in an easily accessible way. Indispensable reading for the charity sector!”

Fozia Irfan OBE, Director of Impact and Influence, BBC Children in Need

“The Why Rich People Give series has helped inform my fundraising practice and career for the last 20 years. As the third book in the series, Rich Expectations builds on its predecessors to provide an essential read for anyone seeking to understand the motivations of major donors in the UK today. A valuable source for charity leaders and fundraisers, the book goes beyond just presenting survey findings – it offers a concise yet illuminating exploration of the evolution of philanthropy over the past decade.

“Crucially, it helps charities to position themselves for the future, and, with arts and culture identified as the third most popular cause among rich donors, it is of particular interest to the arts and cultural sector. From exploring the motivations for and primary drivers of giving by rich people to identifying what truly appeals to them, this book provides the tools to frame compelling cases for support in a changing philanthropic landscape.”

Clare Titley, Director of Business Innovation and Philanthropy, Arts Council England

“In his 1889 essay The Gospel of Wealth, Andrew Carnegie warned, “The man who dies thus rich dies disgraced.” In this book, Breeze, Davies and Lloyd cut through assumptions about wealthy donors to reveal the real motivations behind their giving. The book is a gem, offering essential insights for anyone seeking to understand and encourage strategic philanthropy.”

Zaki Cooper, Co-Founder, Integra and Co-Chair, Giving and Impact Summit

“As society becomes ever more ready to disparage wealth holders, this book is a vital resource for anyone who wants to understand how wealthy donors are trying to respond to an increasingly complex world. It reminds us of the empathy and vulnerability which lies at the core of ordinary people who make the extraordinary choice to use their privilege in service of others.”

Cath Dovey, Co-Founder, Beacon Collaborative

“The previous editions of this book have become essential reading for anyone with an interest in philanthropy and fundraising. The current edition is, perhaps, the most illuminating of the series, with the research shedding light on where and how rich donors are giving in a world that’s changing (socially, politically, economically and technologically – all areas considered in the book) – as well as on the people behind the media coverage. Overall, Rich Expectations provides another valuable resource for funders, researchers, philanthropists and their advisors, and even the general public, who, as one respondent observed, ‘‘don’t remotely understand what philanthropy is about’.”

Dr Peter Grant, Senior Lecturer in Management, Bayes Business School

Other books by Professor Beth Breeze OBE

