About this book Author Mark Quigley EAN/UPC 9781998796274 Date of publication 6 February 2026 Format Paperback Edition 1 Publisher Civil Sector Press

One Year Before Your Capital Campaign

A practical, step-by-step guide to the advance planning that makes the difference between a capital campaign that struggles and one that soars — essential reading for any fundraising leader whose organisation is considering a major capital campaign.

Too many organisations completely dismiss or ignore the extensive advance planning that lies at the core of every successful capital campaign. One Year Before Your Capital Campaign sets out to change that.

Focusing on the critical twelve months before commissioning a campaign’s feasibility study, Mark Quigley breaks down the best-practice steps an organisation and its leadership should take to position themselves for positive study and campaign results. Full of real-life case studies and examples drawn from his extensive capital campaign experience, the book shows fundraising leaders how to pace their preparation methodically, defining what is urgent, what can wait, and what cannot be skipped.

For those who have already run out of time to plan thoroughly, there is even an “In Case of Emergency” section. Practical, authoritative, and grounded in decades of hands-on campaign work, this is the book every fundraising leader wishes they had had twelve months before their last capital campaign.

About Mark Quigley CFRE FFIA

Mark Quigley CFRE FFIA is one of Australia’s most successful capital campaign consultants. A multi-award-winning fundraising leader, he has spent over 25 years helping raise millions of dollars for both iconic and lesser-known charities. His track record of campaign success has made him a sought-after writer and presenter on capital campaigns, major gifts, government engagement and philanthropy. He contributes regularly to numerous publications and speaks at conferences around the world.

Reviews

“If you are a fundraising leader who knows a capital campaign is coming and wants to do it right, this book will feel like a steady hand on your shoulder.”

Gail Perry MBA CFRE, President, Gail Perry Group, USA

“This book costs less than a meal out. Follow what it says and you’ll either save a fortune or raise one. Probably both.”

Sean Triner, Co-Founder, Moceanic and Pareto Group, Australia

“Clear, practical, and grounded in decades of real experience — it’s an indispensable guide to getting campaign-ready and getting results.”

Guy Mallabone CFRE, President & CEO, Global Philanthropic, Canada

WATCH: a presentation on the book’s topic