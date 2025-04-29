About this book Author Rutger Bregman EAN/UPC 1526680602 Date of publication 24 April 2025 Format Hardback Edition 1 Publisher Bloomsbury

Moral Ambition

Stop Wasting Your Talent and Start Making a Difference

A career consists of 2,000 work-weeks, and how you spend that time is one of the most important decisions of your life. Still, millions of people are stuck in mind-numbing, pointless, or just plain harmful jobs. There’s an antidote to this waste of talent, and it’s called moral ambition.

‍Moral ambition is the will to be among the best, but with different measures of success. Not a fancy title, fat salary, or corner office, but a career dedicated to the best solutions to the world’s biggest problems— whether that means tackling climate change, making pandemics history or fighting Big Tobacco.‍

In Moral Ambition, internationally bestselling author Rutger Bregman reveals how our conventional definitions of success are harming us and the planet, and shows how we can shift the focus from personal gain to societal benefit. In the process, he explains, we will join a growing movement of pioneers who are already living out this ethos. They’re the builders, the problem-solvers, the doers who have chosen a path less traveled. A guidebook to finding that path for ourselves, Moral Ambition reminds us that the real measure of success lies not in what we accumulate, but in what we contribute, and shows how we, too, can build a legacy that truly matters.

About Rutger Bregman

Rutger Bregman is a Dutch historian and author. His books Humankind: A Hopeful History (2020) and Utopia for Realists: And How We Can Get There (2017) were both Sunday Times and New York Times Best Sellers and have been translated in 46 languages.

‍

Reviews

“Moral Ambition is a book of weight, wit and incitement.”

Russell Crowe

“Gives us hope, humor and guidance at a time when all are in short supply”

Timothy Snyder

“Rutger Bregman has become the voice in my head. A disruptive revolutionary armed with an actual, tangible plan. At last.”

Jameela Jamil

“What an inspiring book!”

Stephen Fry

“Moral Ambition is a call to action for humanity.”

Trevor Noah

WATCH: Human-Kind or Human Evil with Rutger Bregman – What Now? with Trevor Noah