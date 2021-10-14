About this book Author Harvey McKinnon EAN/UPC 1889102679 Date of publication 16 March 2010 Format Paperback Edition 1 Publisher Emerson & Church

How to Create Lifelong Donors through Monthly Giving

You’ll rejoice or you’ll grimace when you read Harvey McKinnon’s new book, How to Create Lifelong Donors Through Monthly Giving.

If you have a monthly donor programme, you’ll rejoice because you’ll discover ways to tweak, enhance, and refine what you’re doing already.

But if you don’t have a programme, you’ll grimace at the opportunity you’re squandering by overlooking this proven money-maker.

McKinnon, an expert on monthly giving, convincingly shows that:

Practically ANY organisation can attract monthly donors.

Even if your organisation is starting from scratch, you can depend on 10 percent or more of your current donors immediately converting to monthly giving.

Your file of monthly donors can mushroom to 40 or 50 percent or more with targeted effort.

A majority of those donors will regularly upgrade their gifts and continue to give for 10, 15, or 20 years.

And, most importantly, with a robust monthly giving programme in place, you’ll have a guaranteed, LOW COST revenue stream you can count on year in and year out.

With great clarity, McKinnon spells out exactly what you need to know, and what you need to do, to establish or refine your programme. His is a laser focus that explores the initial challenges you’ll face, dispels a multitude of misconceptions, and serves up the step by step specifics to undergird your successful effort.

About the Author

Harvey McKinnon wrote Hidden Gold, the first book on the subject. It has helped fellow fundraisers raise many billions of dollars through sustainer programs.

His bestselling book The 11 Questions Every Donor Asks is used as a major gift training manual at organisations throughout the US and Canada.

McKinnon is also the co-author of the #1 international best-seller The Power of Giving: How Giving Back Enriches Us All. It won the Nautilus Gold Award for Best Books on Social Change, and it was also selected as an Amazon Best Book of the Year. It has been translated into nine languages (all royalties have been donated to charities).

He has produced many award-winning documentary films that have been aired on the BBC, CBC, PBS, and networks around the world. They include Side-By-Side: Women Against AIDS, The Black Sea in Crisis, and biographies of David Suzuki and William Shatner.

He is a keynote speaker and highly rated trainer who has taught fundraising around the world. His consulting company, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto, works with dozens of clients in Canada and the USA. He has served on many nonprofit and foundation boards.

Reviews

“A trove of practical ideas to grow your income”

Rosemary Oliver, Director of Development, Amnesty International

“Harvey McKinnon is a veteran author and wordsmith.”

Jerold Panas, Author of Major Gifts

7 total views, 1 views today