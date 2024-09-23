About this book Author Alan Clayton EAN/UPC 139427825X Date of publication 29 January 2025 Format Hardback Edition 1 Publisher Wiley

Great Fundraising Organizations

Why and How The World’s Best Charities Excel at Raising Money

Learn how to unlock new growth opportunities by transforming your organization’s approach to fundraising.

In Great Fundraising Organizations, renowned nonprofit consultant Alan Clayton delivers a proven blueprint for charities and non-profits worldwide to scale their fundraising efforts and their effectiveness. Based on data gathered over twenty years of work with more than 500 organizations including Unicef and WWF, this book explains exactly what works and why, revealing to readers the rigorously researched mindsets, strategies, and practices in use by Great Fundraising Organizations (GFOs)―rare organizations that have the ability to unlock the fundraising revenue they need to meet or exceed performance and mission goals.

Accessible, confident, and infused with Clayton’s signature style of observational humour, this book delivers everything readers need to fundraise more effectively with certainty, clarity, and confidence.

Some of the ideas explored by Clayton include:

Evidence to explain why some non-profits dramatically grow their revenues whilst others don’t.

What makes leadership for a Great Fundraising Organization different.

That a precise set of internal behaviours are more important in driving growth than external factors.

Why some fundraising communications drive growth and why some don’t.

Great Fundraising Organizations earns a well-deserved spot on the bookshelves of nonprofit CEOs, directors of fundraising, board chairs and members, and all fundraising professionals seeking to apply tried-and-tested methods for fundraising success and growth to their organizations.