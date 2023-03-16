About this book Author Paul M Katz EAN/UPC 9798986326108 Date of publication 26 January 2023 Format Paperback Edition 1 Publisher Commit Media Books

Good Influence: How to Engage Influencers for Purpose and Profit

The power of celebrities and Influencers to create cultural conversations, change opinions, and ignite action has transformed the marketing world in the past fifteen years. Yet many businesses and philanthropic organisations have been baffled about how to engage and work with Influencers to support their causes. The publication of Good Influence by social entrepreneur Paul M. Katz is designed to change that.



According to its publishers, Good Influence is “the first, comprehensive guide for creating and executing Influencer‐led, cause campaigns that tap into the exponential power of the Influencer Effect”.

Katz is CEO of Entertain Impact. He has spent over thirty years as a leader in both the entertainment industry and philanthropic spheres, bringing his perspective to more than 100 cause marketing campaigns that he has created with celebrities and cultural influencers like Kevin Bacon, Ziggy Marley, Angélique Kidjo, John Legend, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Ruffalo, Usher, Annie Leibovitz, and Desmond Tutu.

In discussing the Influencer Effect, Katz explains that it happens when celebrities and Influencers throw their popularity, social capital, and platform behind a cause to raise awareness, inspire action, and do good. Results are both psychological and social, with audiences taking action based on an Influencer’s comments, recommendations, and choices.

Katz points out that the speed and reach of the Influencer Effect is unprecedented as an attractor and amplifier, due to recent technological breakthroughs such as the iPhone, TikTok, and Instagram.

“Whether your goals are purpose, profit, or both, the Influencer Effect will get you well beyond the finish line,” says Katz.

Filled with case studies, entertaining stories, and professional insights, Good Influence is based on Katz’s five-part D.R.E.A.M. method.

“Over the last fifteen years of working with Influencers on more than 100 campaigns, I have developed, tested, and refined my D.R.E.A.M. method, a combination of science and art to engage Influencers and ignite the Influencer Effect. I hope that organisations will use the D.R.E.A.M. method to help their fellow humans and improve our planet.”