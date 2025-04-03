About this book Author Kevin L. Brown EAN/UPC 979-8992788112 Date of publication 3 April 2025 Format Paperback Edition 1 Publisher Mighty Ally, LLC

Fundable & Findable

The Brand-New Way to Fix Your Nonprofit Fundraising

More fundraising itself can’t fix your fundraising.

Too many nonprofits are unseen, unheard, and underfunded. And to break this nonprofit starvation cycle, we must tackle the problem differently.

So if your income has stalled, stop chasing donations. Gather your leadership team and do this instead:

To get funding, be fundable internally (theory of change and strategic plan) and findable externally (positioning strategy and marketing communications) before donor acquisition and retention.

Kevin L. Brown’s book gives you the proven Fundable/Findable Framework to build a clear, compelling brand that maximises your funding and advances social justice.

The book includes 33 illustrations from Michelle Benson, including more than a dozen tools and templates for you to use.

How is this book different from others?

Kevin explains:

“It’s the only book on the market that teaches you about the intersection of nonprofit brand and fundraising; and is designed for organizations at the early-stage and growth-stage; and is written in the Global South to include perspectives from and for international leaders, plus those in the Global North; and provides both conceptual insights as well as tactical tools.”

Reviews

“Don’t know how to talk about your organization? Do what Kevin L. Brown says. That’s all.”

– Anne Hager (USA)

“Fundable & Findable resonates so deeply. It’s practical, doable, and builds on intuition and empathy.”

– Ratna Viswanathan (India)

“The advice is concrete, crisp, and fun to read. So many organizations keep looking for magic, quick-fix formulas for fundraising. Kevin makes it clear that there is magic, but it’s never quick. Do yourself a favor and read this book.”

– Jo Chopra-McGowan (England)

About Kevin L Brown

Kevin L. Brown is a writer, speaker, and the CEO of the nonprofit hybrid Mighty Ally. He originally spent 15 years building private sector brands. And in his first four corporate gigs, Kevin helped each company scale towards acquisition (including one he co-founded).

Then, a passion for the orphan crisis led to living in Uganda, followed by South Africa, Mauritius, and Malaysia. In 2017, he co-founded Mighty Ally — Uganda’s second-ever B Corp.

Kevin is an Acumen East Africa Fellow, plus an advisor for two grantmakers: Roddenberry Foundation and Greenwood Place. He served on the board of Impact Hub, won a Valiente Award at SXSW and NEXT Award for Startup of the Year, was named an Executive Influencer by Billboard Magazine, and proudly sports a torn achilles from the Ironman World Championship.

Kevin publishes Fundable & Findable on Substack.

You can find out more about the book at Fundable & Findable.