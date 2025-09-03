About this book Author Darian Rodriguez Heyman, Cheryl Contee EAN/UPC 9781394298419 Date of publication 21 July 2025 Format Paperback Edition 1 Publisher Wiley

AI for Nonprofits: Putting Artificial Intelligence to Work for Your Cause

A collection of actionable AI tools you can apply immediately to help your nonprofit drive social impact and change.

In AI for Nonprofits: Putting Artificial Intelligence to Work for Your Cause, a team of leading nonprofit experts and social entrepreneurs delivers an insightful, strategic how-to guide for nonprofit and foundation leaders, board members, and volunteers, as well as higher education professionals and social entrepreneurs looking to deploy and integrate artificial intelligence tailored to their organisation’s mission and needs. It’s a valuable reference guide for people who are entirely new to AI, as well as tech-savvy veterans with a deep understanding of artificial intelligence looking for proven, hands-on techniques they can apply immediately to transform their nonprofits.

Each chapter is based on interviews conducted with 57 of the nonprofit industry’s most innovative and reputed voices. Together, they provide the latest strategies and tactics for nonprofit generative AI and predictive analytics applications, skills and competencies needed to effectively use this new technology, tips, tools, best practices, resource reviews, and the most common pitfalls to avoid.

AI for Nonprofits walks you through exactly how to strategically customize artificial intelligence to improve your fundraising and resource development efforts, marketing and community engagement, program delivery, and back-office operations. From human resources management to program strategy, social listening, and donor research, the book provides the on-the-ground techniques you need to deploy to transform your nonprofit’s operations.

Inside the book:

Step-by-step frameworks and actionable roadmaps to help you implement AI for content creation, donor engagement, and developing personalised messages at scale



How to protect your donors’ privacy and data with policies and practices that comply with rapidly shifting legal and regulatory landscapes



Cutting-edge research and practical case studies drawn from real-world situations that illustrate concrete AI applications



Access to 100+ tools, platforms, and providers focused on helping nonprofits optimize their use of AI

AI for Nonprofits explains how to supercharge your organization’s fundraising pipeline, marketing and community engagement, programme delivery, back-office operations, and governance policies.

It is ideal for nonprofit executives, managers, professionals, and leaders, AI for Nonprofits will also earn a place in the libraries of anyone with an interest in using AI to power social impact and change.

About the authors

Darian Rodriguez Heyman is an accomplished fundraising and philanthropy consultant. He is the bestselling author of Nonprofit Management 101, the former ED of Craigslist Foundation, and a sought-after keynote speaker at social impact events around the world.

Cheryl Contee is a pioneering technology entrepreneur and digital transformation expert. She is the bestselling author of Mechanical Bull: How You Can Achieve Startup Success, a trailblazing startup founder, and a trusted advisor on digital innovation and social impact. She inspires audiences globally as a leading voice on inclusive entrepreneurship and social enterprise.