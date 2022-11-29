About this book Author Emma Beeston and Dr Beth Breeze OBE EAN/UPC 9781784820862 Date of publication 6 February 2023 Format Paperback Edition 1 Publisher Directory of Social Change

Advising Philanthropists: Principles and practice

Philanthropy advice is an emerging and important profession fuelled by demand from donors for support with their charitable giving.

Advising Philanthropists explores what the role of the philanthropy advisor entails, the practicalities involved and the wide range of skills and knowledge needed to start and excel at working with donors.

As well as explaining the key concepts, this accessible overview considers the challenges that can be encountered in the role and the ethical dilemmas to be weighed. It is illuminated by interviews with 40 philanthropy advisors from around the globe offering unique and authentic accounts of this unsung profession.

Emma Beeston said:

“We wrote this book to shine a light on the emerging profession of philanthropy advice – a valuable and growing part of the ecosystem supporting philanthropists. The book includes rich insights drawn from interviews with philanthropy advisors across the world…”

As of 29 November 2022 the book is not yet available to pre-order on Bookshop.org or Amazon, but you can pre-order it from publishers Directory of Social Change.