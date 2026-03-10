About this book Author Derric Bakker EAN/UPC B0GRC6YK2Y Date of publication 9 March 2026 Format Kindle Edition 1 Publisher Betterway Press

A Better Way to Fundraise: Treat Every Donor Like a Major Donor

A Better Way to Fundraise: Treat Every Donor Like a Major Donor: How AI is Enabling Major Giving at Scale – And Reshaping the Future of Philanthropy

Derric Bakker of DickersonBakker sets out how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of major giving, and why charities must rethink their relationship with every donor.

A Better Way to Fundraise: Treat Every Donor Like a Major Donor | How AI is Enabling Major Giving at Scale – And Reshaping the Future of Philanthropy sets out Bakker’s argument that the traditional “one size fits all” model of donor communications is collapsing, and that AI now offers a route to mass personalisation that could transform fundraising performance.

Fundraising as we know it is losing effectiveness, he argues.

Donor retention is declining. Acquisition costs are rising. Traditional campaign models are straining under fatigue and fragmentation.

In A Better Way to Fundraise, Derric Bakker argues that the future belongs to organizations that treat every donor like a major donor, leveraging AI to transform relationship-based fundraising into an operating system practiced at scale.

At the center are seven core major gift behaviours, once reserved for top donors, that can now extend across an entire donor base, embedding dignity, alignment, and long-term partnership into daily operations.

This is not a tactical manual. It is a reframing work for CEOs, boards, and development leaders who sense the old models are no longer working.

The future of fundraising will not be defined by who sends more appeals, but by who builds deeper relationships, through an operating system designed for scale.

About Derric Bakker

Bakker is CEO of DickersonBakker, a North Carolina-based fundraising consultancy with nearly 40 years’ experience working with nonprofits across the US and internationally. He has raised major gifts, coached fundraisers across the country, and writes and teaches regularly on major gift strategy. In 2022, he partnered with Andrew Olsen to launch a direct response fundraising division at the firm.

Reviews

“This is the most important book on fundraising strategy I’ve read in years. Derric Bakker shows what sustainable fundraising requires today – major giving isn’t just a tactic or department; it is the operating system through which fundraising strategy and culture align”.

Chip Grizzard, Philanthropic Advisor & Author



“A Better Way to Fundraise is exceptionally well written and genuinely enjoyable to read. Derric’s message is urgently relevant for both faith-based and secular organisations. CEOs and Boards should buy this book in multiples and make it required reading for their organisations”.

Dr. Roy L. Peterson – Former CEO, Wycliffe & American Bible Society



“This book arrives at exactly the right moment. Derric Bakker shows how AI is reshaping fundraising – not by replacing human relationships, but by extending major giving practices at scale. This framework is both directionally right and exactly what nonprofit leaders need now”.

Nathan Chappell, Chief AI Officer, Virtuous

“A timely and compelling call to rethink generosity. This book challenges leaders — in secular and sacred spaces — to move beyond outdated models and embrace a new approach rooted in alignment, dignity, and sustainability”.

Tracy Thomas, CDO, Museum of the Bible

“In this masterpiece of a book, Derric Bakker’s trademark style of sharing engaging front-line stories woven through thought-provoking strategic and visionary insights is on full display. I seriously couldn’t put it down”.

Mike Buwalda – Founder, Money for Ministry

“A monumentally important book in the world of fundraising. Derric Bakker calls leaders back to what matters most — authenticity, transparency, and real impact — making a compelling case that treating every donor like a major donor is essential for engaging the next generation”.

Greg Forney – CDO, Phoenix Rescue Mission

This book calls us back to a new golden rule in philanthropy — where every donor deserves the dignity and partnership we reserve for major givers. Derric Bakker shows how we can use AI to make this both scalable and practical today.

Trish Davis, VP Major Gifts & Planned Giving, Susan G. Komen

“Derric is the right leader with the right message for this moment in fundraising. His vision blends AI with human heart and intuition in ways that will strengthen ministries for generations”.

Sam Edwards, Director of Business Development, Citygate Network

