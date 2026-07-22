Entrepreneur Andy Alderson launches £150,000 North East Roots Challenge Image: North East Roots Fund

Entrepreneur Andy Alderson has pledged up to £100,000 to create new opportunities across the North East, launching a £150,000 matched-giving challenge and urging other successful people with roots in the region to follow his lead.

Alderson, who grew up in Benton, Newcastle, has joined Community Foundation North East’s network of North East Roots Ambassadors with an initial £50,000 gift supporting grassroots charities and community organisations. He is now challenging his network of friends, colleagues and fellow business leaders to raise a matching £50,000. Once that target is met, he will unlock a further £50,000, generating a potential £150,000 for the North East Roots Fund.

North East Roots

The challenge sits within the Foundation’s wider North East Roots campaign, which aims to raise more than £1 million and is already approaching its halfway point. The fund directs support towards organisations tackling poverty “upstream” by widening access to economic opportunity at every life stage.

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The launch coincides with a new film charting Alderson’s journey from leaving school without qualifications and starting as a Greggs apprentice, to founding vehicle leasing firm Vanarama and later selling it in a nine-figure deal. In it, he reflects on the people who believed in him and the “leg up” he received.

Alderson said his success “started with the opportunities I was given here in the North East,” adding that the challenge was his way of “giving something back to the region I’m proud to be from.”

Michael Heppell, Chair of the North East Roots Ambassadors, praised not only the gift but “the invitation he’s extending to others to give back too,” describing Alderson as leading by example.

John Hollingsworth, Chief Philanthropy and Development Officer at Community Foundation North East, said the entrepreneur understood that “success doesn’t happen in isolation,” and that his generosity would “create a lasting legacy for communities across the North East.”

WATCH: Andy Alderson launches £150,000 North East Roots Challenge

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