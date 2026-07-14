Book exploring history of fundraising music events to launch in October

A new book examining the historical role of benefit concerts, tours, and recordings in raising funds and awareness for social causes is set to launch later this year.

The book, titled Rock for Change, features 13 chapters that analyse how musicians and popular music have been mobilised to combat natural and human social problems. The text covers major international events, including the 1971 Concert for Bangladesh, Live Aid, and the Concert for New York.

It also examines national initiatives, such as Scottish concerts for overseas aid, Neil and Pegi Young’s Bridge School benefits in California, mining disaster responses in Canada, and political movements like Rock Against Racism and Red Wedge in the UK.



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Image: Bloomsbury

Launch event details

The book, published by Bloomsbury, has been co-edited by Nick Baxter-Moore (Brock University, Canada) and Peter Grant (University of London, UK).

An official launch event will take place both in person and online on Wednesday 7 October 2026. The event will be hosted at Bayes Business School, 33 Finsbury Square, London, and will conclude with a drinks reception.

During the launch, the co-editors and several contributors will discuss the research and insights presented within the volume. The guest speaker for the evening will be Stephen Greene CBE, Chief Executive Officer of the international pro-social media company Rockcorps.

Professionals who wish to attend the launch event either virtually or in person can register their attendance in advance. For further details and to secure a place, visit the registration page.

How to buy the book

The book can be ordered via Amazon.co.uk in hardback and Kindle format, and we’ll add a link to it on Bookshop.org UK when we spot it.