Give A Little’s cashless giving community passes £100m raised for good causes Image: Give a Little

Give A Little, the UK-based cashless fundraising platform, has announced that its community of more than 11,700 organisations has raised £100 million for charitable causes. The platform’s first contactless donation was taken on 24 February 2019 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Clapham.

While it took three years to reach the first £10 million the community raised £31.55 million in 2025 alone, a 48% year-on-year increase. December 2025 was the platform’s strongest month yet, with over £3.8 million donated in 31 days.

From a Clapham church to a £100m total

Milestone Detail First contactless donation 24 Feb 2019, Clapham Time to first £10m 3 years Raised in 2025 £31.55m (+48% YoY) Best month on record Dec 2025, £3.8m+

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Response to decline of cash for giving

Give A Little describes itself as mission-led, “aiming to protect charities from rapid change in the payments sector” through “transparent pricing and lower transaction costs”.

Its top five supported cause areas to date are religion, health and medical, local community, arts and culture, and children and youth.

Image: Give A Little



Champion app extends reach to volunteers

Launched in January 2025 with Mastercard-backed marketing support, the Give A Little Champion App lets supporters fundraise using their own phones. Twenty pilot organisations, including Dogs for Good, Wales Air Ambulance and the Stroke Association, trialled it free for six months; more than 250 organisations now use it.

“This achievement belongs to the community of charitable organisations, parishes and voluntary groups who trust us every day, and the millions of donors who have used the platform to support them.” Ben Stewart, MD and Co-Founder, Give A Little

Cancer Research UK and the Church of England both credited the platform’s collaborative approach in reaching the milestone.

Sophie Keeler, Programme Manager, Giving Platforms at Cancer Research UK, commented:

“Reaching £100 million raised is a major achievement for the Give A Little community. Over the last six years, the platform has become deeply embedded in Cancer Research UK’s cashless strategy across multiple fundraising streams. The team’s collaborative approach and willingness to develop the platform around real charity needs make them an invaluable partner for us.”

Laura Coyne, Fundraising Operations Manager, Wales Air Ambulance, added:

“Since joining the Give A Little community in 2024, we’ve experienced firsthand how charity-focused the platform truly is. The team listens to what we need to succeed, and it’s wonderful to see that collective approach culminate in this £100 million milestone.”