Regulators urge safe giving to Venezuela appeal

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 4 July 2026 | News

Venezueal Earthquake appeal campaign by DEC, with link to dec.org.uk. Black and white image of people standing in front of destroyed building.
Image: Disasters Emergency Committee. Photo within it by Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images.

The Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator are urging the public to give through registered charities responding to the earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 25 June 2026.

On 1 July the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launched its Venezuela Earthquake Appeal. The DEC brings together 15 registered UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently during overseas crises.

These charities, along with others, are providing life-saving aid including food, water, shelter and healthcare to people affected by the earthquakes. The regulators said that by giving through registered charities, including through the DEC, donors can be assured their donations will be regulated and accounted for in line with charity law.

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David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission, said the scale of devastation in Venezuela was heartbreaking and that many people would want to help. He said giving through registered charities, including those involved in the DEC appeal, was one of the most effective ways to support the relief effort.

“Registered charities are subject to regulation and must account for how they use the money entrusted to them, helping ensure donations reach those who need them most,” he said.

Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator, said the British public were incredibly generous whenever disaster struck, and that people were already coming forward to help those affected in Venezuela.

“The best way to make sure your donation has the greatest impact is to give through a trusted, registered charity. Taking a few moments to check who you’re donating to can give you confidence that your money is supporting genuine relief efforts,” he said.
He added that simple steps such as looking for the Fundraising Badge and checking the relevant charity register could help people donate safely and confidently.

Steps to give safely

The regulators set out several steps for people wanting to support relief efforts:

Further tips on donating with confidence to registered charities are available on GOV.UK.

The Charity Commission often issues these guides in response to major national appeals, disaster appeals or at times of heightened charitable giving such as Christmas and Ramadan.

The campaign raised £7 million in its first 24 hours.

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Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

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