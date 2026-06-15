Anthropic launches $150mn Claude Corps fellowship to place AI-trained workers in US nonprofits Image: Anthropic

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI assistant, has announced Claude Corps, a $150 million fellowship programme that will train 1,000 early-career workers in AI and place them full-time with nonprofits across the United States.

Each fellowship runs for 12 months, during which fellows work in person at a host nonprofit, receive five hours of weekly AI training, and earn a full-time salary of $85,000, along with benefits and access to a dedicated Claude token budget.

The programme has two stated goals:

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equipping participating organisations with valuable AI tools and systems



with valuable AI tools and systems and giving individual fellows skills they can build on throughout their careers.

Anthropic says it launched the programme in recognition that the rise of AI may cause significant economic disruption.

As it announced the Claude Corps the company published an accompanying policy framework published in which it outlined what it sees as its responsibilities to ensure the benefits of AI are realised widely, and that workers affected by the transition are directly supported.

Three-way partnership

The programme is structured as a three-way partnership:

Anthropic funds and leads the strategy, and provides Claude expertise.

CodePath, described as America’s largest provider of collegiate computer science education and an existing Anthropic nonprofit partner, acts as employer of record for the fellows and leads their training and programming.

Social Finance, a nonprofit and registered investment adviser, handles measurement and evaluation, and is developing a longer-term financial structure to enable the programme to scale beyond its initial commitment.

At the beginning of each fellowship, Anthropic and CodePath will provide intensive training on using Claude in nonprofit settings. Fellows will then receive ongoing support from a CodePath mentor, access to Anthropic office hours for technical questions, and professional guidance from their host organisation manager.

Image: Anthropic

Over the next 12 months, at least US 400 nonprofits will host fellows. Confirmed host organisations span a wide range of causes, including the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Montgomery County Food Bank, veterans’ support charity Team Red, White & Blue, marine conservation nonprofit the Reef Environmental Education Foundation, and national youth economic mobility organisation StriveTogether.

Scott Burns, President and CEO of Montgomery County Food Bank, said:

“Hunger doesn’t wait, and neither can innovation. Food banks need to be as forward-thinking in how we solve problems as we are committed to the people we serve. Claude Corps applies AI talent where it makes an immediate difference, from understanding donors and distribution forecasting to turning data into faster decisions for families counting on us.”

Applications for fellows for Claude Corps are open now, with the deadline for the first cohort of 100 set for 17 July 2026. That cohort begins in October 2026, with further cohorts starting in January and August 2027.

Applicants must be over 18, authorised to work in the US, and have under two years of full-time work experience. No specific educational background is required, and relocation support is available.

Host organisation applications are also open now for all cohort start dates.

Anthropic says it intends to open-source some of the core technology underpinning the programme and hopes to develop a model that could be replicated in other countries.

Coming to the UK?

This nonprofit-focused initiative with its longer-term aims of supporting AI skills across multiple nonprofits will of course be looked on with interest by many charities in the UK and elsewhere.

Anthropic’s announcement explained that currently the initiative was focused solely on the USA. And this was nothing to do with Anthropic’s recent difficulties with the US government regarding Fable, its newest model version which has been banned from use outside the USA.

Anthropic stated:

“Our ambition is for this programme to scale far beyond 1,000 fellows, as we’ve outlined above. We’ll be rigorously measuring the extent to which host organizations have advanced their missions, as well as how fellows develop their skills and career prospects, to understand how Claude Corps should evolve. We plan to open-source some of the core technology and infrastructure that enables this program to work, so that others can build out similar initiatives towards what could be a large-scale nationwide effort. And, we’d like to build a model that can be replicated in other countries outside the US”.

So, the final sentence is all non-US nonprofits have to go on and present, but it’s evidently part of the company’s aims.