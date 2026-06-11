Cardfactory Foundation relaunches Community Fund with larger grants Cardfactory Foundation’s grants are now £10k

The cardfactory Foundation has relaunched its Community Fund, moving from 50 grants of £5,000 to 25 unrestricted grants of £10,000 each. Applications open on Monday 22 June.

The change reflects a deliberate shift towards fewer but larger awards, with the Foundation citing the ongoing financial pressures facing charities as the reason for increasing individual grant values.

The fund is open to registered UK charities with an annual income of less than £3 million. To be eligible, organisations must work within at least one of three priority areas, providing support to:

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families experiencing financial disadvantage

those facing sudden hardship and crisis

and vulnerable children and young people.

Grants are unrestricted, allowing recipients to direct funding where it is most needed, whether towards frontline delivery or operational costs.

Fund Manager at the cardfactory Foundation

Ellie Saltrick, Fund Manager at the cardfactory Foundation, said: “We know fundraising is incredibly challenging right now. By offering fewer, larger grants, we can make a more meaningful difference to charities working in our priority areas.”

She explained in more detail on the Moments that Matter newsletter on LinkedIn:



“We have moved from a broad funding criteria to a more focused set of priority areas. Being clearer about our focus also helps reduce unnecessary time and effort for charities. By setting out our priorities more clearly, organisations can quickly see whether we’re the right fit for them before applying”.

Applications will be submitted through a single-stage written process hosted on the Foundation’s website. The Foundation has designed the process with applicants’ time in mind, aiming to make eligibility clear before organisations commit to applying.

Funded charities will be asked to provide a light-touch impact report after 12 months, rather than detailed financial reporting.

The cardfactory Foundation has stated that the Community Fund will continue to evolve in response to feedback from charities and communities.

Further information, eligibility criteria and application guidance are available on the cardfactory Foundation website.