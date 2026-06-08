Ian MacQuillin awarded outstanding contribution award at CIOF awards Ian McQuillin and his wife Sarah MacQuillin, Director of Development at DFN Project SEARCH. Photo: Howard Lake

Ian MacQuillin, director of Rogare, the fundraising think tank, has been recognised for his exceptional contribution to fundraising at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s National Fundraising Awards in London.



MacQuillin has spent more than two decades working to strengthen fundraising as a respected and ethical profession, and his peers have described him as “exceptional” and “an original”.

He began his career as editor of Professional Fundraising magazine in 2001, leading early sector debates on self-regulation and ethics. Moving to the Public Fundraising Regulatory Association (PFRA) as head of communications, he went on to shape public policy and media coverage of face-to-face fundraising. The PFRA was later incorporated into the Fundraising Regulator.

In 2014 he founded Rogare, which remains the profession’s only dedicated think tank. Under his leadership more than 250 contributors have produced over 60 outputs, building a bridge between academic research and day-to-day practice and advancing fundraising knowledge internationally.

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Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising Award. Photo: Howard Lake

Fundraising ethics

His most significant legacy lies in fundraising ethics. He codified existing theory and developed the concept of “rights-balancing” ethics, which places the rights of beneficiaries alongside those of donors in fundraising decisions.

Through his writing, teaching and more than 100 conference presentations, he has encouraged fundraisers to think more critically and to articulate the value of their work with greater confidence.

Katie Docherty, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“Ian is one of a kind. He is respected for his sharp intellect and inquiring mind, supported by good humour and genuine humility. He continues to engage people in his work and stimulate thinking through the curation and exploration of ideas. He is a worthy recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising Award.”

All the National Fundraising Awards winners

The National Fundraising Awards were held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre at Westminster on Thursday 4 June.

The winners were:

Fundraising Campaign of the Year (sponsored by The Production Hub) – Calvert Exmoor Emergency Appeal: Calvert Devon

Fundraising Innovation Award – UK for UNHCR: Clear Sky Card Campaign

Fundraiser of the Year (sponsored by Conference Care) – Lauren Hunt: Pancreatic Cancer UK

Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by hynt) – Shanty Neale: ScoutsCymru

Charity-Business Relationship of the Year – Barnardo’s And Co-op

Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the Year – Give A Little

Young Fundraiser of the Year – Charlie Blackwell, MQ Mental Health Research and Ruby Sheffield, Royal British Legion

Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year – Childline Board: NSPCC

Fundraising Charity of the year (Small) (sponsored by SOFII) – Bright Futures UK

Fundraising Charity of the year (Large) – Prostate Cancer Research

Legacy and In-memory Campaign of the Year – Stay in the Fight: Oxfam GB

Special Volunteering Award – Gary Richardson

Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising Award – Ian MacQuillin: Director, Rogare