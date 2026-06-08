HMRC doubles grants to £11 million HMRC department sign. Photo: Howard Lake

HMRC has doubled the value of its funding to voluntary and community sector organisations to £11 million. Groups that receive funding under the programme will receive three-year funding grants from April 2027.

Through the Voluntary and Community Sector Grant Funding programme, HMRC provides funding to organisations which can offer free, independent advice and support to customers who need extra help engaging with the organisation, ensuring that its users’ needs are met, and that they receive expert tax and benefits advice. Bids can be submitted from today.

Between April 2025 and April 2026, more than 43,000 customers, helped by grant-funded organisations working closely with HMRC’s Extra Support Team, were able to engage with HMRC in a way that works for them and access the information they needed.

Advertisement

HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer Myrtle Lloyd said:

“One of my priorities is making sure that every customer can access the help they need to get their tax affairs right and get the support they’re entitled to receive. For some customers, that’s straightforward. But for others, it can be much more challenging – whether that’s due to barriers to digital access, health needs, language differences or difficult life circumstances.

“The latest grant offering builds on decades of fantastic support voluntary and community organisations have provided for thousands of customers and it’s worth acknowledging the invaluable partnership we have with them.

“This round of funding represents a significant increase in our investment, doubling what has been offered in previous rounds, reflecting our commitment to ensuring no one is left behind as we continue to modernise our services. As HMRC’s services become more digital by default, the role of the voluntary and community sector in supporting customers has never been more important”.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC

“Working closely with HMRC’s Extra Support Service, our partnership with voluntary sector organisations means we can reach the customers who need support the most. It means together we can help customers understand their obligations and build their confidence to move towards managing their tax affairs independently over time”.

She added:

“As the latest round of funding opens, I would encourage any organisation that has a clear understanding of our customers’ needs and can demonstrate the difference it will make to their lives when dealing with HMRC, to apply”.

The grants, worth £3.73 million a year, will be awarded quarterly over the three years between April 2027 and April 2030. Successful organisations will be announced later this year.

Previous funding was awarded from April 2024 to April 2027, totalling £5.5 million.

Applications to the HMRC Voluntary and Community Sector Grant Funding programme are open from 8 June to 3 July 2026.

If you have any questions about the Grant Funding programme or the application process, HMRC will be hosting live Q&A sessions during the application window to help guide applicants through the process.