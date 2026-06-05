CIOF surveys to map the UK’s fundraising profession Katy Docherty launches Fundraising Convention 2026

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising (CIOF) has launched two UK-wide surveys designed to create the clearest picture yet of the fundraising profession.

The surveys, announced at the Institute’s Fundraising Convention in Westminster, London, explores who fundraisers are, how they experience their careers, and what supports or limits progression and opportunity. The initiative aims to move beyond anecdotal evidence and establish a data set to inform future policy, professional standards, learning, guidance, and advocacy for the profession.

The surveys should prove particularly useful as charities and fundraising teams face multiple sustained and significant challenges related to recruitment, retention, burnout, inclusion, leadership development, and long-term investment.

Advertisement

Fundraisers across the sector have consistently highlighted issues such as unequal access to career progression, heavy workload pressures, a lack of transparency, and inconsistencies in how fundraising is valued within organisations. At the same time, fundraising leaders are making complex decisions on performance, investment, and inclusion “without reliable sector-wide benchmarking data”.

Ceri Edwards, Executive Director of Engagement at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, emphasised the urgency of the task:

“If fundraising is to thrive as a profession, we need a much clearer understanding of the people who make it happen and the systems that shape their careers. We need stronger evidence to turn those experiences into meaningful change”.

Edwards added that the collaboration is about building a profession that is “more inclusive, resilient and sustainable, one where people can thrive and where organisations are better equipped to support them”.

What the surveys will explore

The surveys will examine key areas including:

How people enter fundraising and progress through their careers



Pay, promotion, and workplace transparency



Inclusion, culture, and wellbeing in fundraising workplaces



Recruitment and retention challenges



Investment in fundraising teams and people



Governance, leadership, and board understanding of fundraising.

To ensure a full and accurate picture, the CIOF has released two separate surveys.

The Fundraiser Survey focuses on lived experience, career pathways, inclusion, wellbeing, and progression for fundraisers at all stages. The Leader Survey is aimed at directors and executives, exploring organisational practices, investment, recruitment, governance, and leadership.

The CIOF encourages all professionals across the sector to participate to ensure the findings reflect the full diversity of UK fundraising. All responses are confidential and reported in aggregate.

Take part in the surveys: