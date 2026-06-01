Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 raises record £16 million for children worldwide London Stadium. Photographed by Benjamin Gilbert for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions. ©️UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures. For further information, please contact [email protected].

The 20th-anniversary match of Soccer Aid for UNICEF has achieved a record-breaking fundraising total, generating £16,462,353 to support UNICEF’s work for children globally. The match, broadcast live from a sold-out London Stadium on Sunday 31 May, has now raised over £137 million since it was co-founded by UNICEF UK Ambassador Robbie Williams in 2006.

The match saw England reclaim the title with a 3–2 victory over the Soccer Aid World XI FC.

The evening, hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott MBE, brought together famous football names and celebrities from sport and entertainment for what is billed as “the world’s biggest celebrity football match”.

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Presenter Alex Scott and Dermot O’Leary taking part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 on Sunday 31st May at London Stadium, Stratford. Photographed by Beth Prodger for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions. ©️UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures. For further information, please contact pi ****** @ ****************** ns.com

The goal-scoring for England began with a debut effort from Hollywood star Damson Idris in the 31st minute, followed by a second-half double from former England striker Jermaine Defoe, including a superb chip over the World XI goalkeeper Chris O’Dowd. The World XI, managed by Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt in his debut as manager, fought back with goals from former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien and a header from Tim Cahill, setting up a tense finish.

CHERY UK supports Olly Murs’ 400km Soccer Aid for UNICEF challenge. Copyright 2026 Cherry UK.

A major contributor to the record total was singer Olly Murs, whose ‘Into the Unknown challenge’ raised over £1.3 million. The gruelling challenge saw Murs run, ride, and row 400km from Old Trafford to London Stadium.

As Principal Partner of Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026, CHERY UK supported Murs in May throughout the five-day challenge with a convoy of TIGGO SUVs, including CHERY TIGGO 9 CSHs as the main support vehicles, alongside CHERY TIGGO 8 and TIGGO 7 models as additional support across the route.

Owen Cooper of England for UNICEF 2026 on Sunday 31st May at London Stadium, Stratford. Photographed by Vince Mignott for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions.

©️UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures. For further information, please contact pi ****** @ ****************** ns.com

Joe Hart of England taking part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 on Sunday 31st May at London Stadium, Stratford. Photographed by Faith Cunnington for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions.

©️UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures. For further information, please contact pi ****** @ ****************** ns.com

Match funding public donations to £6 million

Further cementing the night’s success was the support of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), which doubled every public donation up to £6 million. This match funding is directed towards the Child Nutrition Fund, helping UNICEF address severe forms of malnutrition and anaemia in children globally.

Soccer Aid World XI FC Team Bus. Photographed by Benjamin Gilbert for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions. ©️UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures. For further information, please contact pi ****** @ ****************** ns.com

The substantial funds raised will help UNICEF deliver life-changing support, including access to clean water and nutrition, vital vaccinations, education, and protection in times of crisis.

Olivia Colman is supporting Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 on Sunday 31st May at London Stadium, Stratford. Photographed by Daniel Hambury for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions. ©️UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures. For further information, please contact pi ****** @ ****************** ns.com

UNICEF UK Ambassador Tom Hiddleston led a special speech during half-time, galvanizing donations from the sell-out crowd and viewers at home, before Robbie Williams performed his hit song ‘Feel’.

Hiddleston recently visited Moldova with UNICEF, where he met Ukrainian refugee children and families who have fled the war.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF co-founder and UNICEF UK Ambassador, Robbie Williams, reflected on the event’s two-decade history:

“Thinking about what Soccer Aid for UNICEF has become over the past twenty years is truly incredible. It started as an idea, and it’s grown into something far bigger than any of us expected. The support from the public year after year has been phenomenal, and the money raised tonight will go on to do vital work for children around the world”.

England Co-Manager Robbie Williams Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 on Sunday 31st May at London Stadium, Stratford. Photographed by Beth Prodger for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions. ©️UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures. For further information, please contact pi ****** @ ****************** ns.com

Philip Goodwin, Chief Executive of UNICEF UK, stressed the critical timing of the support.

“Twenty years of Soccer Aid for UNICEF is a remarkable achievement, made possible by the extraordinary support of the UK public. At a time when children across the world are facing conflict, hunger, climate disasters and shrinking aid budgets, the funds raised tonight will transform lives. This support could not be more needed, and I am profoundly grateful to everyone who supported UNICEF tonight”. Maisie Adam of Soccer Aid World XI FC taking part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 on Sunday 31st May at London Stadium, Stratford. Photographed by Beth Prodger for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions. ©️UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures. For further information, please contact pi ****** @ ****************** ns.com

Kenneth Shepherd, Executive Director of Soccer Aid Productions, praised the public’s generosity:

“An enormous thanks must go to the British public for their unwavering generosity to this fantastic cause. Soccer Aid for UNICEF has grown beyond anything we could have imagined — and the legacy of helping UNICEF’s vital work around the world continues”.

Donation lines for the campaign remain open until 1 July 2026, at midday.