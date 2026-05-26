Bank of Scotland limited edition banknote to raise funds for Crisis Scotland Scott McTominay holds the limited edition Bank of Scotland note. Photo: Bank of Scotland (used with permission)

Bank of Scotland has launched a limited edition £20 banknote featuring an image inspired by football star Scott McTominay’s iconic overhead kick. Created to celebrate Scotland’s recent return to the top tier of international football, the campaign is an effort to raise funds for the bank’s charity partner, Crisis Scotland, the national charity dedicated to ending homelessness.

Only 100 of the bespoke banknotes have been printed, marking them as rare collector’s items. The design cleverly merges traditional banknote aesthetics with a modern, culturally significant image of McTominay’s legendary goal, set against the backdrop of the Forth Bridge.

The proceeds generated from the sales and entries associated with the note will directly benefit Crisis Scotland, supporting its mission to provide services to those experiencing homelessness and to campaign for the systemic changes required to end homelessness for good in Scotland by 2040.

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Photo: Bank of Scotland (used with permission)

The Bank of Scotland has used a new banknote to raise funds for a charity in the past. In 2017 it raised funds to mark World Mental Health Day from an auction of its latest note.



How to acquire a limited edition Scott McTominay banknote

There are three ways for fans and supporters to be in with a chance to acquire one of the limited edition notes, all of which generate funds for Crisis Scotland

Collectors’ Auction: a select number of the unique banknotes, alongside a special package that includes a pair of signed Scott McTominay boots, are currently available through an online auction. The auction is live and will conclude at 11am on Friday, 26 June. This mechanism targets high-value collectors and football memorabilia enthusiasts to secure a substantial contribution. Current bids are all in the three or four-figures, with the highest one at £2,000.

Public Prize Draw: A public raffle offers fans a chance to win one of 25 available Scott McTominay notes. The prize draw is open until 11am on Friday, 26 June, and operates with a suggested donation of £10 per entry. A free entry option is also available, ensuring accessibility for all fans wishing to support the cause.

Vault Shootout Events: The most engaging element of the campaign involves two one-day-only pop-up ‘vaults’ in Scottish city centres. Fans have the chance to “crack the code” to the vault to win one of the notes. The vaults were scheduled to appear at:



– Glasgow Queen Street Station: 9am until 5pm on Saturday, 30 May

– Edinburgh’s St James Quarter: 9am until 5pm on Wednesday, 17 June

Emma Noble, Chair of the Scottish Executive Committee at Bank of Scotland, highlighted the intent behind the campaign, noting the deep connection between the imagery and Scottish identity.

“Securing qualification in such dramatic fashion is a moment fans will never forget, and we wanted to mark it in a way that’s rooted in Scottish identity,” she said.

“Like football, banknotes have long been part of our country’s story, and this limited edition £20 note combines those two traditions with a modern, creative twist. Scott’s overhead kick is already regarded as one of the nation’s greatest ever goals. It’s been a privilege to work with him to bring it to life in such a unique way, and we’re grateful for his support in helping raise funds for Crisis as they work to end homelessness across Scotland.”

Scott McTominay, the inspiration for the note, also expressed his pride in the collaboration, emphasising the philanthropic outcome: “Reaching the biggest stage of world football is something every player dreams of, and I know it means everything to our fans. Moments like that belong to everyone who follows the team, so seeing my goal featured on a Scottish banknote feels incredibly special. Being able to work with Bank of Scotland to turn it into something that also supports Crisis and the work they do to tackle homelessness makes me even more proud.”

Maeve McGoldrick, Head of Policy and Communications at Crisis Scotland, thanked the Bank of Scotland and McTominay, saying that Crisis was “delighted to be part of a campaign that channels the energy of such an iconic Scottish football moment into practical support, helping more people to leave homelessness behind for good and creating a system where it can be prevented in the first place.”

The Bank of Scotland confirmed that the banknotes themselves are legal currency, so they can be spent like any other £20 note, if you wished.