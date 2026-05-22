Givestar becomes official fundraising platform for Motiv’s running events
Giving platform givestar is partnering with mass participation event organisers Motiv Sports. It becomes the official fundraising platform across Motiv’s portfolio of running events.
The partnership covers five UK events:
- the Cancer Research Etape Caledonia
- HOKA Hackney Half
- Saucony London 10K
- Saucony Shoreditch Half
- and the Oxford Half.
Givestar was designed to be “mobile-first and frictionless”. With 500,000 members of its community aged under 35, the platform has already helped process over £45 million for charities. It states that the platform is growing by 10,000 new sign-ups each week. In addition it claims that “events that switch to givestar raise 30% more for their chosen charities”.
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Motiv Sports joins an a range of event partners using the platform, including Tough Mudder, Spartan, and RunThrough.
Its technology features include Tap to Donate and its WhatsApp-based mobile-first fundraiser stewardship system.
Ian Allerton, MD of Motiv Sports, described givestar’s technology as “genuinely disruptive”. Tom Montague, co-founder of givestar, noted that the events attract the same young, active, and motivated demographic that makes up the majority of givestar’s community.
- Givestar offers £100,000 through its Adventure for Good grants (19 June 2025)
- Fundraising and giving platforms for charities (15 October 2021)
- Income grows 16% in a year for top 25 mass participations charity events (8 July 2024)