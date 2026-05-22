Fundraising Everywhere's Community Fundraising Conference 17 June 2026

Givestar becomes official fundraising platform for Motiv’s running events

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 22 May 2026 | News

Givestar and Motiv logos beneath an urban running event
Image: Givestar

Giving platform givestar is partnering with mass participation event organisers Motiv Sports. It becomes the official fundraising platform across Motiv’s portfolio of running events.

The partnership covers five UK events:

Givestar was designed to be “mobile-first and frictionless”. With 500,000 members of its community aged under 35, the platform has already helped process over £45 million for charities. It states that the platform is growing by 10,000 new sign-ups each week. In addition it claims that “events that switch to givestar raise 30% more for their chosen charities”.

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Fundraising Everywhere's Community Fundraising Conference 17 June 2026

Motiv Sports joins an a range of event partners using the platform, including Tough Mudder, Spartan, and RunThrough.

Its technology features include Tap to Donate and its WhatsApp-based mobile-first fundraiser stewardship system.

Woman runner celebrates with arms in the air as she runs in a charity event.
Image: Givestar

Ian Allerton, MD of Motiv Sports, described givestar’s technology as “genuinely disruptive”. Tom Montague, co-founder of givestar, noted that the events attract the same young, active, and motivated demographic that makes up the majority of givestar’s community.

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Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

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