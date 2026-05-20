Marie Curie announces £500,000 research fund for end of life care Cover of Marie Curie’s briefing paper on unmet need for palliative care (February 2026)

End of life charity Marie Curie has created a research grants scheme that offers a total of £500,000 for ‘care close to home’.

The funding is designed to support research into improving palliative and end of life care in the community, including out-of-hours provision. It has been launched when national health policy is increasingly focused on moving care out of hospital and into the community, and to help more people to receive end of life care at home.

The ‘Care close to home, in and out of hours’ research grants scheme will fund projects of up to £150,000.

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The fund has been established in response to to gaps in evidence and priority research questions identified by patients, carers and health and social care professionals through the Palliative and End of Life Care Priority Setting Partnership

Dr Sabine Best, Associate Director, Research Management and Impact at Marie Curie, said:

“This funding comes at a critical time. More people are now dying in the community than ever before, with 28% of deaths in England and Wales occurring at home. However, access to timely, coordinated care outside of hospital settings, particularly out of hours, remains inconsistent.”

Marie Curie is the largest charity funder of palliative and end of life care research in the UK. It supports people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer

Expressions of interest via email will open from 2 June 2026 until 5pm on 17 July 2026.