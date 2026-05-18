Promenaders’ charities announced for 2026 BBC Proms Photo: Howard Lake

The musical charity beneficiaries for the public fundraising collection at this year’s BBC Proms season have been announced.



The trustees of the trust that runs the regular collections for musical charities at the BBC Proms met on 10 May to make the final choice of charities.



As usual the collections will raise funds for Help Musicians and Young Lives vs Cancer.



This year’s additional charities will be:

English Touring Opera – to fund their sensory opera for children and young people with learning difficulties. ETO is aiming for 30 performances and to reach 1,800 people.



– to fund their sensory opera for children and young people with learning difficulties. ETO is aiming for 30 performances and to reach 1,800 people. National Youth Choir – to fund 10 bursaries for participants in their residential courses and concerts



– to fund 10 bursaries for participants in their residential courses and concerts Irene Taylor Trust – to fund their Lullaby Project, introducing people in or leaving prison to classical music whilst enabling them to build bonds with their children by writing and recording songs.

The announcement of beneficiary charities coincided with the opening of ticket sales for the 2026 BBC Proms.



A PayPal donation link can be found on the ***@************co.uk&encoded_url=aHR0cDovL3d3dy5wcm9tZW5hZGVyc211c2ljYWxjaGFyaXRpZXMuY29tLzIwMjYtc2Vhc29u&email_id=73d9e24d66ccd892897b93b91b50922e” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>2026 season page.



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