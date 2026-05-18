City Bridge Foundation marks giving £895 million over 30 years Left to right: City Bridge Foundation Acting Managing Director, Simon Latham (top left), Debroah Oliver (top centre), City Bridge Foundation Board Member, James Thomson (top right), City Bridge Foundation Board Member, Nighat Qureishi (bottom left), Deputy Chair of City Bridge Foundation, Simon Duckworth, Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard (centre left), Sir Sadiq Khan (centre right), Chair of City Bridge Foundation, Paul Martinelli, City Bridge Foundation Member, Alison Gowman.

City Bridge Foundation has marked 30 years as London’s largest independent charitable funder, using its anniversary event, a board dinner held on Tower Bridge, to reaffirm its long-standing commitment to social justice and partnership.

The Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, joined the celebration as a guest speaker.

The Foundation, which was originally established almost 900 years ago to maintain London’s bridges, uses surplus funds from its £1.5 billion endowment to support civil society.

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Since 1995, CBF has awarded more than £895 million to over 9,000 organisations through more than 12,000 grants to tackle inequality and injustice across Greater London. This figure includes £200 million of additional funding provided during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Changing systems

Paul Martinelli, Chair of the City Bridge Foundation Board, addressed the stark contrast in the capital: “London is a city of immense power, diversity and possibility – yet inequality and poverty remain stark. That contradiction is unacceptable.”

Standing with Londoners

He announced that the Foundation is now “increasingly focused on how we can help change the systems that keep people marginalised,” while continuing to respond to urgent community needs. This new direction is encapsulated in the funding policy, Standing with Londoners. The policy aims to create a fairer London by addressing structural causes of inequality across four long-term visions: access to justice, climate and environmental justice, economic justice, and racial justice.

Mayor Sadiq Khan congratulated the Foundation on its “enormously positive difference to life in our city and communities.”

The Foundation is demonstrating its commitment to systems change through significant partnership work, including an investment of over £10 million committed to suicide prevention. It also funds the new Making London Work for All initiative, which seeks to address insecure employment through accreditations for Living Wage, Living Hours, and Living Pension.