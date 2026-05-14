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Aviva Investors chooses Brainstrust as Charity of the Year 2026

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 14 May 2026 | News

Squashy pink brain product form Brainstrust's online shop. On a background of pebbles on a beach.
Image: Brainstrust’s online shop

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc, has named brainstrust as its Charity of the Year for 2026, launching a year-long partnership to support people living with brain tumours and their carers.

The commitment from Aviva Investors includes a donation of £50,000 to brainstrust. This funding will be complemented by a programme of fundraising, awareness raising, and educational initiatives run throughout 2026 by Aviva Investors’ staff.

Support for those affected by brain tumours

Brainstrust is a UK-based charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by brain tumours. For two decades, it has provided personalised support, information, and advocacy. Each year about 28,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with a primary or secondary brain tumour.

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The charity actively campaigns for better patient care, fairer access to trials and treatments, patient-centric research, and a greater public understanding of the condition.

It also offers therapeutic services, such as group hypnotherapy and neuro pilates, and fosters support networks through online meetups, coaching workshops, and focus groups.

Will Jones, CEO of brainstrust welcomed the company’s support, highlighting the needs of over 100,000 people who are currently living with a brain tumour in the UK, with 79 new diagnoses every day.

Find more news on charity of the year partnerships.

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Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

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