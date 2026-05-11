Big Give Christmas Challenge 2026 opens for applications after record-breaking year Image: Big Give

Applications are about to open for the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2026, inviting charities of all sizes and sectors to participate in the week-long initiative that allows them to double public donations during the festive giving season.

The campaign, which takes place in early December to coincide with Giving Tuesday, facilitates match funding secured from Big Give’s network of Champion funders, including philanthropists, foundations, and corporate partners.

Building on significant momentum, the 2025 Christmas Challenge saw record success, raising £57.4 million in just one week, supported by over 1,500 participating charities and 150,000 donors.

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Applications for charities to secure their place in one of the UK’s most significant fundraising opportunities open on 11 May 2026 and will close on 3 July 2026 at 5pm.

Champions to double donations in 2026

Confirmed Champion funders for 2026 include The Reed Foundation, The Childhood Trust, The Reed Educational Trust, The Monday Charitable Trust, and The Hospital Saturday Fund. Big Give also announced a new partnership with the St. James’s Place Foundation, which will ring-fence its Champion funding specifically for the hospice sector.

Participating organisations receive a range of support, including training, campaign tools, and marketing guidance to strengthen their digital fundraising capabilities. Charities estimated that almost a third of the donations received last year came from new supporters. Furthermore, 92% of participating charities reported increased confidence in digital fundraising, and 98% would recommend the campaign to another charity.

Alex Day, Managing Director of Big Give, said:

“Following another record-breaking year for the Christmas Challenge, which raised an incredible £57.4 million in just one week, we’re delighted to open applications for 2026 and welcome charities from across the sector to be part of this growing movement. The campaign continues to demonstrate the power of collective giving, bringing together Champion funders, charities and the public to achieve extraordinary impact.”

He added that as demand for charitable services rises, the Christmas Challenge remains a vital opportunity for organisations to amplify their fundraising and reach new supporters.

Charities are encouraged to apply early.

Women and Girls Match Fund

Applications are also currently open for Big Give’s Women and Girls Match Fund, and they close on 24 June 2026.

Big Give’s vision is to raise £1 billion for good causes by 2030 and establish itself as one of the UK’s best-known charities. It will continue to promote the match funding model as a unique way to multiply generosity and tackle the world’s big challenges.