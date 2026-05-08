JustGiving launches Hope, the “UK’s first AI Fundraising Coach” Image: JustGiving

JustGiving has launched ‘Hope’, claiming it to be “the UK’s first AI-enabled fundraising coach”, designed to support users throughout their entire journey and help them achieve their goals.

The new tool was developed for individual supporters and fundraising event participants to help them maximise the results of their effort.

The online giving platform developed it to tackle the challenge that many users and supporters report, that of maintaining momentum and driving donations after a fundraising page has been created.

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The initial period in particular can be daunting for fundraisers unsure how to reach their targets, and facing an intimidating nil pounds total on their JustGiving page.

For many years JustGiving has shared data on how individual fundraisers can get past this challenge, not least through committing to continued promotion of their efforts. Their current statistic for the power of sharing or promoting their fundraising page that this is worth £63 on average in donations.

Faith, hope and charity

Hope is designed to go beyond this initial period, supporting and inspiring the individual onwards. It operates through a dashboard with an integrated chatbot, focusing on delivering a human-first experience built on generative AI.

To provide bespoke guidance, Hope first asks fundraisers a short series of questions to understand their specific needs and target donors. It then uses this information to offer tailored advice and coaching throughout the journey. Its capabilities include recommendations for personalised outreach messages, tailored advice on increasing page visibility, and tips on how to optimise on-page content.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, described the launch as a “huge step forward” in innovation to help fundraisers reach their goals. She expressed excitement about the impact of this intuitive coach and pride in bringing these new capabilities to the market.



Story Enhancer from JustGiving

Founded in 2000, JustGiving has a long track record of producing innovative tools and services for individuals and the charities they fundraise for or give to. The platform was the first UK online fundraising platform to integrate generative AI in 2023 with ‘Story Enhancer,’ which helps users write compelling fundraising page stories. It also became the first UK platform to accept cryptocurrency donations in 2024.

Nominations for JustGiving Awards 2026 open (28 April 2026)