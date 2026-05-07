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Imagination Practice Fund closes for applications this week

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 7 May 2026 | News

Imagination Practice Fund funding announcement
Collective Imagination Practice Community

The fourth year of funding from the Imagination Practice Fund is open for applications until Sunday 10th May.

The fund supports “work with people and communities that use the power of imagination to change the world by disrupting extractive or divisive narratives and/or nurturing equitable and regenerative imaginaries”.

Grants of up to £3,000 are available. Around 16 recipients are likely to be selected from the two-stage application process.

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Tim Frenneaux of the Collective Imagination Practice Community said:

“We recognise that we only have a small fund, so we see this as sowing seeds, nurturing seedlings of practice, and building on established practice — you don’t have to have the answer for everything.”

The funding is for projects that support one or more of the following objects:

The two-stage process takes place within a very prompt timescale. After initial applications close on 10th May, community shortlisting takes place on 12th and 14th May, and then the shortlisted projects are announced on Monday 18th May.

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Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

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