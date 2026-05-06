Michelle Ehrhardt joins Revolutionise International Michelle Ehrhardt

Michelle Ehrhardt has joined Revolutionise, the international fundraising growth company, as Consultant Director.

Based in Sydney, Australia, Michelle is a highly experienced fundraiser specialising in individual giving and direct marketing, with over two decades of experience across Australia, the UK, and the USA. She honed her craft at two leading fundraising agencies before moving in-house to lead programmes for nonprofits including Médecins Sans Frontières (Australia), the American Civil Liberties Union, and the National Audubon Society.

Michelle’s approach brings both breadth and depth. She is a multi-channel expert across direct mail, digital, telephone, and face-to-face fundraising, with deep subject matter expertise in low-dollar, mid-level, and regular giving programmes.

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She describes her approach as donor-led and data-driven, “building fundraising strategies grounded in genuine insights about donor behaviour and motivation”. She cites the importance of looking beyond the fundraising programme itself. Sustainable growth at any nonprofit, she argues, requires an understanding of organisational strategy, marketing and communications, advocacy, technology, finance, and community building.

She commented on LinkedIn that working with Revolutionise “feels very much like a homecoming”. She has worked before with directors Alan Clayton and Fi McPhee.



