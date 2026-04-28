Nominations open for 2026 JustGiving Awards Stacey Solomon presents Kirsty Waugh with her JustGiving award

JustGiving is inviting nominations for its 2026 Awards, to recognise and celebrate remarkable individuals, families and groups who have gone above and beyond to raise money for a charity or personal cause over the past 18 months.

Charities and supporters are invited to put forward inspiring fundraisers who they feel are worthy of recognition.

Finalists will be shortlisted before going forward to a public vote later this year.

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Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, said:

“Every year the JustGiving Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate some of the most inspiring fundraisers in our community. With more than one million fundraising pages created on JustGiving last year, there is no shortage of incredible individuals, families, groups, and even pets, going above and beyond for the causes close to their hearts. “We’re proud to be shining a light on these fundraisers, and want to encourage charities to put forward those special people who have gone above and beyond to help them provide their services.”

Last year, the awards attracted 18,000 nominations from members of the public, underlining the scale of support for everyday fundraisers and the inspiring stories being shared across the UK.

Winners to receive a personal experience

Recently the JustGiving Awards ceremony has been replaced with offers to winners of an experience personal to them that they will remember forever.

For example, 11-year-old Kirsty Waugh was surprised by a visit from her idol, Stacey Solomon, as she attended her chemotherapy appointment. Kirsty won the award after raising more than £100,000 for Children with Cancer UK as part of her Crochet for Cancer campaign, making bunting triangles for each of her 70 weeks of chemotherapy.

Other previous winners include 22-year-old Henry Moores who was surprised with a VIP match day experience at Old Trafford where he met the players after the game. Henry walked nearly 1,200 miles from Manchester to Ibiza in flip flips, raising over £57,000 for children’s charity, Be More Fab.

Nominations for the 2026 JustGiving Awards will be open until 10 May 2026.

Founded in 2020, JustGiving has helped to raise over £7 billion for good causes around the world. It became part of Blackbaud in 2017.