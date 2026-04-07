Lazy Susan Furniture to donate 400 Friendship Benches to tackle loneliness Photo: Lazy Susan Furniture

Lazy Susan Furniture, the online retailer of cast-aluminium garden furniture, is offering to donate 400 free Friendship Benches to qualifying not-for-profit organisations across the UK.

The donations are intended to foster connection, encourage conversation, and create welcoming spaces within local communities, ultimately aiming to combat loneliness.

The 400 Friendship Benches are available to a wide variety of eligible organisations, including schools, hospitals, hospices nationwide, and any registered charities operating within the UK. The company asks that the two-seater benches are use to provide “a dedicated spot for people of all ages to sit, chat, and build relationships”.

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Lazy Susan Furniture’s previous charitable support

Lazy Susan Furniture has been designing and selling sand-cast aluminium garden furniture across the UK and EU since 2007. Each piece is individually hand-crafted and “expertly powder-coated to create a durable, long-lasting finish that will not rust”.

Founded by Michael Scott the company has now supplied more than 40,000 garden furniture sets.

Over the past decade, the company’s ‘Do Some Good‘ campaign has successfully donated more than £588,000 to various charitable causes. The company aims to top £1 million in donations.

Michael Scott commented on the new offer, saying:

“I firmly believe in the power of community, the joy of being outside and the simple act of human connection. These Friendship Benches are more than just outdoor seating; they are places for people to pause, relax and perhaps strike up a conversation with someone they have never spoken to before.”

Qualifying UK not-for-profit organisations are invited encouraged to apply for a Free Friendship Garden Bench.