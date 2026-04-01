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50 short breaks for charities offered at historic properties by The Landmark Trust

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 1 April 2026 | News

Landmark Trust property Belmont in Lyme Regis in pink.
Belmont in Lyme Regis. Photo: John Miller & Landmark Trust

The Landmark Trust, a UK building conservation charity, has announced the return of its annual charitable scheme, Getaways for Good.

The programme offers up to 50 short, much-needed breaks at the Trust’s beautifully restored historic properties, which are typically used as holiday accommodation. This opportunity is exclusively available for UK charities to allocate to their service users, families, or volunteers.

The scheme has been running for 10 years (previously known as ‘50 for Free‘) and has benefited thousands of people.

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The scheme is open only to UK registered charities. Successful recipients must allocate the stay to their service users, their families, or volunteers. Individuals cannot apply for a stay for themselves.

The closing date for applications for Getaways for Good is Tuesday 5 May 2026.


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Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

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