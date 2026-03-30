New charity to support effectiveness of fundraisers in Catholic charities

A charity has been established to support the professional development of fundraisers in Catholic charities.

Catholics in Fundraising CIO was formally registered as a charity with the Charity Commission for England and Wales on 25th March. It marks a substantial development in a growing professional network that supports fundraisers working in and with Catholic charities.

Catholics in Fundraising exists specfically to support the professional development, effectiveness and integrity of fundraising within Catholic charities, and of Catholic fundraisers working across both faith‑based and secular charitable organisations.

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Its focuses on strengthening skills, sharing best practice, and improving the effectiveness of fundraising in support of charitable missions rooted in social justice, care for the vulnerable, and community benefit.

Services provided by CIF

The charity provides:

professional training and sector‑relevant learning



networking and peer support



research into Catholic philanthropy and charitable giving



opportunities for collaboration between charities, fundraisers and professional advisers.



The establishment of the group as a charity helps provide it with a clear governance framework and enables it develop its work “with greater transparency, accountability and long‑term sustainability” as it serves charities operating across England and Wales.

Specialist charity lawyers Stone King helped the group throughout the registration process. Trustee Suzanne Wheeler thanked the firm for its professionalism and generosity.

Those working in fundraising and finance for Catholic organisations are invited to sign up to the CiF

Friday email newsletter for Catholic fundraising news by contacting John Green.

You can follow Catholics in Fundraising on X at @cathfundraising.