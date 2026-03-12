Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reports $1.58 billion in global giving Annual report 2025 cover (detail). Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released its annual Caring for Those in Need report, detailing its worldwide support in humanitarian aid, welfare, and community support, valued at US$1.58 billion in 2025.

The report, titled “Loving Our Neighbors: How the Church Provided Global Relief in 2025,” documents the reach of the Church’s relief work across 196 countries and territories.

Driven by the Church’s core principle to “love God and our neighbor,” it completed of 3,514 humanitarian projects, many of which benefited from millions of hours of volunteer service.

Church members contributed 7.4 million hours of service at welfare and self-reliance facilities, through service missions, and in various community projects.

A significant portion of this effort is facilitated by the Church’s foundational welfare programme, which provides for immediate needs while fostering long-term self-reliance. This includes the operation of 121 bishops’ storehouses across six countries, which collectively donated food (the equivalent to approximately 31 million meals) to food banks and nonprofit organisations “serving those in need”.

During 2025 the Church’s community-focused service JustServe grew by 114,639 new users, passing one million users.

Investing in longer-term resilience

In addition to its work on emergency relief and food security, the report features the Church’s support for programmes that build long-term stability and resilience. These initiatives included:

Education and training: The Church supported 638 education projects and provided job training for 10,653 people.



The Church supported 638 education projects and provided job training for 10,653 people. Self-reliance courses: More than 142,000 people participated in virtual and in-person self-reliance groups covering essential skills like personal finance, emotional resilience, and starting a business.



More than 142,000 people participated in virtual and in-person self-reliance groups covering essential skills like personal finance, emotional resilience, and starting a business. Family and emotional support: The Church’s Family Services assisted 16,099 clients, offering one-on-one counselling, group therapy, and self-help resources for spiritual and emotional support.

The Church also operates other long-term growth tools such as the Perpetual Education Fund, BYU–Pathway Worldwide, the Benson Scholarship, and EnglishConnect.

Global collaboration

The Church also collaborates with other aid groups, including UNICEF, the World Food Programme, Project HOPE, CARE, WaterAid, and ShelterBox.

The report highlights the “Caring for Women and Children” initiative, where the Church’s Relief Society General Presidency convened eight global humanitarian organisations, grouping them into four consortia. The collaboration was designed to “leverage resources and expertise for maximum impact”.

The results of this focus last year on women and children included:

Prenatal care: 219,000 pregnant mothers received prenatal care.



219,000 pregnant mothers received prenatal care. Nutrition: 21.2 million children and mothers received vital vitamins, and 1.87 million children were screened and treated for malnutrition.



21.2 million children and mothers received vital vitamins, and 1.87 million children were screened and treated for malnutrition. Self-sustaining food: 141,000 families received seeds and training to cultivate nutritious home gardens.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson comments in the report:

“When we care for women and children through nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations, and education, we are investing in a healthier and more hopeful future.”

The Caring for Those in Need report, along with an interactive map of projects, is available on the Church’s website.

