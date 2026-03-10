London’s newest, oldest marathon doubles in size again Runners take part in Original Marathon outside Windsor Castle. Photo: Toby Nima

The Original Marathon event, known as ‘London’s newest, oldest marathon,’ celebrated its ninth running at the weekend, doubling in size for the third consecutive year to welcome 300 participants.

The event, which retraces the 27.5-mile route of the 1908 London Olympics marathon, the race that set the global standard distance, is a well-placed fixture in the running calendar, taking place just 50 days before the London Marathon.

Co-founded by Diccon Loy to honour the pioneering 1908 runners, the race has grown considerably from its initial 75 participants.

Original Marathon IX replicated the route of the first ever 26.2 mile marathon, created as part of The London 1908 Olympic Games. The route ran from Windsor Castle to White City Place, London. Runners passed through Windsor, Eton, Slough, Uxbridge, Ruislip, Pinner, Harrow, Wembley and Harlesden, before ending at London’s, now demolished, White City Stadium.

This event’s partner charity, for the third year in a row, is Aspire, which provides practical support to people paralysed by Spinal Cord Injury. The charity, which states that someone is paralysed by a spinal cord injury every two hours in the UK, was supported by 25 dedicated runners.

Katy Boyd, Events Manager at Aspire, said:

“Aspire is delighted to be involved in Original Marathon for the third year, with 25 fantastic runners choosing to take on this challenge to support our work. The Original Marathon is a unique and fascinating challenge that can help raise money for our services to support spinal cord injured people from injury to independence.”

Four runners from Halesowen Athletics Club took part this year, retracing the steps of their founder, Jack Price, a 1908 Olympic Trial winner. The runners finished at White City Place, where the original finish line has been thoughtfully preserved. Participants received a replica 1908 Olympic medal to commemorate their achievement.