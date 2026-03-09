Corporate partnerships with charities in March 2026 Stories deserve to be shared.

Charity partnerships with corporate partners that are featured this week include Bowel Research UK and WOMAC, Cure Leukaemia with the Tour de 4, Dentons reaching a pro bono milestone with The Air Ambulance Service, Twinkl pledging one million books via National Reading Trust, and Octopus Legacy’s Free Wills campaign.

WOMAC chooses Bowel Research UK as its charity partner

Women on the Move Against Cancer (WOMAC) has announced Bowel Research UK as its official charity partner for 2026.

Funds raised by WOMAC’s supporters and industry partners over the course of the next year will go towards research into bowel cancer, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other bowel disorders.

The selection of Bowel Research UK as WOMAC’s 2026 charity was made following nominations and a vote by its supporters.

WOMAC is a group of female volunteers working in the automotive industry. Established in 1979, WOMAC backs the fight against cancer by supporting a variety of projects that search for more effective treatments and improve the quality of life for cancer sufferers, their families and carers.

Sir Chris Hoy’s ‘Tour de 4’ partners with Cure Leukaemia

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy has announced Cure Leukaemia as an official charity partner for the Tour de 4 2026.

Image: Tour de 4

Taking place in Glasgow on Sunday 6 September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the event will directly support the opening of clinical transplant trials and provide children battling blood cancer with access to the most advanced therapies available, across the 11 children’s hospitals that form the ATICUS Network. This is a world-first transplant trials initiative dedicated to revolutionising treatments for children with blood cancer.

The Tour de 4, spearheaded by Sir Chris Hoy, has different distances and challenges to choose from: from a 56-mile route, to a 1km family ride, to a static cycle challenge.

Dentons passes £1 million in pro bono legal support for Air Ambulance charity

Global law firm Dentons has provided over £1 million worth of pro bono legal services over the past decade to The Air Ambulance Service charity.

The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) helicopters

The Air Ambulance Service charity (TAAS) operates helicopter emergency medical services under the name “Your Local Air Ambulance” covering Warwickshire and Northamptonshire from Coventry Airport and covering Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland from Nottingham Heliport. It also operates the “National Children’s Air Ambulance”, a one-of-a-kind dedicated helicopter transfer service that has taken more than 1,200 critically ill babies and children to hospitals where they can receive the best care.

Dentons’ legal team has provided expert guidance on leases and other property matters, commercial contracts, trademark protection, and intellectual property, helping the charity navigate complex legal matters to protect its lifesaving services. The vital support has enabled the charity to reinvest in life-saving operations, fund over 350 emergency missions, and strengthen its long-term sustainability.

Twinkl pledges one million books to help UK children spark a lifelong love for reading



To celebrate the National Reading Trust’s National Year of Reading campaign educational resource provider Twinkl is donating one million books, in various formats, to children across the UK.

The books’ topics are vast – from adventure stories to comic books, and science-fiction tales to nature books.

To help remove any accessibility barriers when it comes to reading the donated books, Twinkl is adopting a ‘phygital’ approach, donating both physical and digital books to libraries, schools, book clubs, and families, to help children engage with reading in ways that best suit them.

Only one in three children actively enjoying books according to research from the National Literacy Trust.

Nicola Romaine, Twinkl’s National English Lead, said:

“Every child deserves the chance to fall in love with a book. Twinkl’s one million book pledge is our way of making that happen. We are dedicated to ensuring that reading is seen as a source of fun, empowerment, and discovery, which is essential to nurturing a lifelong love for learning.”

The distribution of physical books will be managed through a mix of Twinkl’s community outreach program and partner organisations, while the ebooks will be free to access on the Twinkl website.

Stagecoach facilities NHS lung cancer screening campaign

Rob Jones, Zoe Merchant and Professor Richard Booton at the NHS mobile lung cancer sreening clinic parked at Hazel Grove Park and Ride.

Regional bus operator Stagecoach has partnered with the NHS to help raise awareness and detect signs of lung cancer.

The NHS is offering lung cancer screening checks at the Stagecoach-owned Hazel Grove Park and Ride site on Buxton Road, Stockport until April. Since arriving in November 2025, the NHS has carried out 3,689 lung health checks, 1,379 people also had a scan on board the mobile clinic and eight cases of lung cancer have been found with patients now receiving treatment.

The quick checks, which are being offered to current or former smokers aged 55-74 in the Stockport area this winter by postal invitations, will take place in a mobile clinic. They can help find lung cancer at an early stage when it is much more treatable to help save lives.

Octopus Legacy launches month-long Free Wills campaign

Image: Octopus Legacy

Octopus Legacy is launching its Free Wills campaign, partnering with more than 150 charities to offer people across England and Wales the opportunity to write a will completely for free.

Running until 31 March 2026, the campaign enables individuals to write a simple will at no cost, either online or through an appointment with an estate planning consultant. Where a more complex will is required, including those involving trusts or solicitor drafting, costs are covered up to £150.

The campaign runs alongside the national Free Wills Month in March and aims to make will writing more accessible, while encouraging people to consider leaving a gift to charity as part of their legacy.

In 2025 Octopus Legacy supported tens of thousands of customers in writing free wills, raising £39.2 million for charity partners, and £140 million in estimated pledged income overall.

Charities partnering with Octopus Legacy include Macmillan, RSPB, ActionAid UK, WWF, the Canal & River Trust and the RNIB.