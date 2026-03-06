Stelios Philanthropic Foundation to give €10mn for healthcare on Greek island

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis
Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has announced that it will donate €10 million initiative over seven years to strengthen public healthcare on 47 small islands across Greece.

The funding has been provided in response to a critical healthcare staffing shortage across the islands.

Formalised at the Office of the Greek Prime Minister, the funding is designed to create “a stable, long-term incentive to attract and retain medical professionals in the smallest primary healthcare units”, such as Regional and Multi-purpose Regional Clinics.

The founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, was inspired by his personal connection to the Greek islands and the significant challenges remote communities face in accessing essential healthcare, particularly due to the high cost of living and accommodation discouraging doctors from serving there.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou at the signing ceremony with the Greek government.
Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou at the signing ceremony with the Greek government.

Funding to be administered by the Greek state

The core of the programme is a supplementary net allowance of €1,500 per month for 80 doctors and rural service doctors who commit to working on these islands. This is paid in addition to their existing National Health System salaries, effectively bringing their net monthly income close to €3,000.

The funds will be administered by the Greek State following the Foundation’s donation.

Sir Stelios stated that the incentive is designed to make a meaningful difference for doctors considering a move to a remote area, ensuring residents have continuous access to vital healthcare services.

The Foundation views this action as a targeted and practical complement to state efforts, utilising the discretion of a private donor to provide a seven-year solution with long-term impact and continuity.

Implementation, including the selection of doctors and payment of funds, will be managed by the Ministry of Health and competent Regional Health Authorities, with an online application process to be announced shortly.

