International Women’s Day 2026 theme is ‘Give To Gain’

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 6 March 2026 | Blogs

International Women's Day posters
Image: International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day this year carries a theme that highlights the power of giving in the broadest sense. As such it’s a valuable and inspiring reminder to fundraisers of how to understand supporters and to try to meet their needs.

Sunday 8th March marks International Women’s Day (IWD), which is being marked in its 115th year.

This year’s official campaign theme is Give to Gain, and it frames giving not as a sacrifice but as an act of intentional multiplication. For fundraisers this framing will feel immediately familiar, and might even expand their view on the power of giving.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

The IWD website puts it plainly: “Giving is not a subtraction, it’s intentional multiplication. When women thrive, we all rise.”

When we give, we gain.

International Women’s Day 2026

A vision of giving that goes beyond donations

The IWD campaign defines “giving” broadly. Financial donations matter of course, and the campaign makes a specific call for nonprofits advancing women and girls to be supported. But the Give to Gain framework encompasses a much wider range of contributions.

The IWD campaign lists 27 ways to give, including: give respect. Give visibility. Give knowledge. Give funding. Give justice. Give a voice. Give protection. Give equal pay. Give sponsorship. Give mentoring. Give credit. Give opportunities. Give safety. Give time.

Whether an individual, organization or community group, here are some great ideas for supporting the IWD 2026 Give To Gain campaign all year long.At work, at home, and in the community, there are many ways to overtly advance women.* Give respect* Give donations* Give visibility* Give knowledge* Give funding* Give justice* Give resources* Give a voice* Give protection* Give truth* Give equal pay* Give celebration* Give sponsorship* Give mentoring* Give credit* Give budget* Give introductions* Give workshops* Give opportunities* Give safety* Give training* Give stretch assignments* Give momentum* Give role models* Give growth* Give access* Give time
Ways to help IWD. Image: IWD 2026


This expansive vision of generosity, spanning money, skills, platforms, introductions, and advocacy, reflects something fundraisers and charity leaders have long understood: that the most transformative relationships between organisations and their supporters involve far more than a financial transaction.

A global call to “support the supporters”

The IWD campaign includes a direct call to action for nonprofits and the challenges that they are tackling. The campaign urges event organisers to invite nonprofit speakers, exhibit nonprofit displays, distribute resources, and establish ongoing giving relationships, framing IWD events as part of a wider “giving ecosystem.”

Specifically the campaign invites groups and individuals to take action: “Let’s actively ‘Support the Supporters‘ and elevate the visibility of their impact.”

IWD Fundraising - plan and amplify your IWD Giving activity
Image: International Women’s Day

For fundraisers and campaigners this is a global opportunity. Charities working to advance women and girls — whether large international organisations or local grassroots groups — are being actively invited into the conversation. This is a moment to make the case for their work, build relationships, and ask for support.

What fundraisers can learn from the Give to Gain mindset

International Women's Day social media cards
Image: International Women’s Day social media cards

The IWD Give to Gain campaign is, at its core, an exercise in communicating the case for giving in a way that resonates with donors and supporters. It does several things well that fundraisers can learn from:

Celebrating 115 years of International Women's Day
Image: International Women’s Day

If you are looking for a fresh way to articulate the case for giving in your own fundraising communications, the Give to Gain message is valuable exercise in reframing generosity as investment.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
9 June 2008

Generational Fundraising – How it is developing
UK Fundraising
13 June 2008

Understanding diaspora philanthropy
UK Fundraising
14 July 2015

Better database screening for Ireland?
UK Fundraising
15 July 2015

A guide to charity direct mail tax changes

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon