Marie Curie promotes 40th Great Daffodil Appeal with DRTV advert

End-of-life charity Marie Curie has launched a new Direct Response TV (DRTV) advert in line with the 40th anniversary of its flagship fundraising campaign, the Great Daffodil Appeal.

Created in collaboration with the creative agency GOOD, the campaign aims to portray sensitively and honestly the realities of end-of-life care and the significant impact of Marie Curie nurses.

The advert highlights that almost one in three people do not get the end-of-life care they need, emphasizing the crucial role of public support.

The 30 and 60-second adverts are running nationwide on linear TV from February 18th to the end of March.

Richard Lee, Director of Fundraising, commented that “Spring is a really critical fundraising time for Marie Curie,” and the campaign is a timely reminder of the importance of making expert care accessible.

The Great Daffodil Appeal encourages the public to donate and wear a daffodil pin. Funds raised support the charity’s direct care for people with any terminal illness, as well as its free national support line and webchat, which last year helped provide care to almost 40,000 people across the UK

Now in its 40th year, the Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s annual flagship fundraising campaign that helps to raise funds to enable the charity to continue providing expert end of life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from, as well as providing support for their family and friends.

WATCH: Give to the Great Daffodil Appeal this spring

