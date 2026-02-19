Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

77% of charities increased or maintained fundraising income in 2025 – Enthuse

Howard Lake | 19 February 2026 | News

Charity Pulse 2026 edition - illustration of front cover
Front cover of Enthuse’s latest annual Pulse report

The fifth annual Charity Pulse report from Enthuse, published today, provides a detailed look at the performance of mass participant event charities in 2025 and the outlook for the year ahead. Despite a backdrop of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, the research reveals a resilient sector that is increasingly optimistic about its fundraising prospects.

The report covers three areas:

The state of play

The report highlights a significant upward trend in fundraising performance over the last five years. In 2021, only 27% of organisations reported an increase in income. By 2025, this figure rose to 45%, representing an 18 percentage point increase over the period. Overall, more than three quarters (77%) of charities saw their income either grow or remain stable during the past year.

A chart showing optimism levels amongst charities around fundraising for 2026.
Figure 3: optimism around fundraising for 2026. Source: Enthuse

This performance has fostered a healthy level of optimism, with 64% of charity leaders feeling positive about 2026. This confidence is underpinned by a perceived growth in cause awareness (75%) and expanded digital opportunities (69%). Leaders expect the strongest growth to come from corporate fundraising (59%), followed by fundraising events (53%) and individual giving (46%).

Challenges and trust

While optimism is high, 60% of organisations identify the economy as a significant challenge. However, there is a notable shift in internal sentiment; only 14% of leaders now worry that their fundraisers are reluctant to ask for support. This is a marked improvement from the 29% reported in 2024 and 36% in 2023.

Trust remains a vital foundation for the sector. More than half of charities (52%) believe the public would rate trust in their organisation as a nine or ten out of ten. When including scores of eight and above, this figure reaches 82%, suggesting that most causes feel they have a strong platform of supporter confidence to build upon.

Practical actions for fundraisers

The report suggests several clear tactics for charitable organisations to maximise their income in 2026:

Technology and digital strategy

Practicality remains the priority for technology adoption. QR codes are now used by 88% of charities, reflecting their simplicity for donations and registrations. Video channels, including TikTok, have also seen rapid growth, with usage rising from 34% to 47% in just one year.

Figure 12: chart showing adoption of technology among charities in Enthuse's Charity Pulse 2026
Figure 12: adoption of technology among charities. Source: Enthuse.com

While artificial intelligence (AI) has not yet seen widespread adoption, interest is significant. More than a third (36%) of good causes are currently researching or trialling AI to personalise donor journeys. However, digital strategies are tempered by concerns regarding data security (58%) and the need to develop in-house digital skills (49%).

The research was conducted by RedFox Research. Decision makers from 100 charities were surveyed in November and December 2025 about how their organisation performed in 2025 and how they feel about future opportunities. 

You can download the full report by registering your detail at Enthuse.

