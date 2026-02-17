More funding opportunities in February 2026

Our second selection of funding opportunities and developments in February 2026 include the Spring Funder from Black Funding Network, new grants and strategy from the Quilter Foundation, a major grants programme from the Veterans’ Foundation, a new fund from the SP Energy Networks, and an independent evaluation of the impact of the £11.8 million Commonwealth Games legacy fund.

Black Funding Network’s Spring Funder

Image: Black Funding Network

Applications for the Black Funding Network’s Spring Funder are open to eligible organisations with an annual income of under £100,000.

The funding is for “Black-led grassroots organisations doing meaningful work within UK communities”.

If you apply you need to be able to show your impact, your leadership, and the future that you are focused on and how your change will last.

If your organisation is shortlisted you will need to be available for a virtual introduction session, two online pitch practices, as well as the Spring Funder event itself (mid-April, 3pm–9:30pm, London).

You can download the Black Funding Network’s guide for applications. The deadline for applications is 22 February 2026 at midnight GMT.

Quilter Foundation announces new strategy and grants

The Quilter Foundation has announced a refreshed strategy and the launch of new charity grants, marking a shift from traditional short-term grant-making to developing deeper, strategic partnerships focused on building financial capability at key life stages.

Quilter colleagues taking part in a charity walk round London to raise funds for the Quilter Foundation. Image: Quilter Foundation

This change introduces two main funds:

New Financial Futures Fund: This fund offers substantial multi-year grants worth up to £1 million over five years. It is designed to support large-scale UK programs that deliver financial education to priority groups at critical life moments (e.g., entering the workforce, financial hardship, retirement planning).



This fund also underpins a volunteer-led ‘Financial Education in Schools’ initiative launching by the 2026/27 academic year, developed with partner Money Ready.



Expressions of interest are invited by 13 March, with a pre-application webinar on 23 February.

Brighter Together Fund: This has developed from the previous Local Community Fund and provides two levels of funding:

Initial Grants: Up to £5,000 , distributing funds raised by Quilter employees and advisers to trusted local organisations for tailored, impactful community support. These are not yet available for application as Quilter employees and advisers submit nominations for the grants.



, distributing funds raised by Quilter employees and advisers to trusted local organisations for tailored, impactful community support. These are not yet available for application as Quilter employees and advisers submit nominations for the grants. Growth Grants: Up to an annual commitment of £10,000 for three years, available only to organisations that have previously received Quilter Foundation funding or an initial Brighter Together grant, offering longer-term, higher-level support.

The Foundation emphasises a “funder plus” approach, combining financial grants with non-financial support to enable charity partners to thrive and foster long-term, collaborative relationships. Since 2018, the Foundation has donated over £4.3 million.

The Quilter Foundation was established by Quilter plc, the wealth management business.

Major grants programme from Veterans’ Foundation for organisations supporting the military family

Image: Veterans’ Association

The Veterans’ Foundation is launching a new major grants programme next month, offering grants of between £200,000 and £500,000 for “collaborative, partnership-led projects that test new approaches, generate insight, or explore solutions to complex challenges facing veterans and their families”.

Launched in its 10th anniversary year, the programme increases the charity’s investment in organisations delivering real support to serving personnel, veterans and their families across the UK. To date the Foundation has awarded more than £32 million in grants to over 550 charities.

Grants will be available for projects running from 12–24 months, supporting work such as:

Testing or piloting new approaches

Action learning or feasibility projects

Impact research

Cross-sector partnership working

The opportunity is for partnerships involving two or more organisations, with a registered charity or CIC (Ltd by Guarantee) as the lead partner.

The grants will support organisations working across the Foundation’s five key themes, including: Community & Relationships, Employment Skills & Education, Health & Wellbeing, Housing& Homelessness and Tackling Disadvantage.

Stewart Macgregor, Head of Grants at the Veterans’ Foundation, said:

“The programme will enable charitable organisations to test ideas, learn together, and shape better long-term support. We welcome applications from those already supporting veterans and their families, partnerships ready to explore new approaches, and groups with the ambition to influence wider practice, policy or system change.”

Expressions of Interest in the Veterans’ Foundation’s Major Grant programme open on Monday 2 March 2026 and close on Monday 20 April 2026.

SP Energy Networks opens its new Community Benefit funding programme

Image: Localgiving

Scottish Power Energy Networks has opened its new Community Benefit funding programme . The first tranche of funding will offer grants from a pot of £7.8mn alongside practical support to community groups based near eligible transmission infrastructure in central and southern Scotland.

From creating opportunities for skills development and employability support to improving cohesion and enhancing green spaces, the funds aim to bring community-led projects to life through grassroots, local and strategic grants.

SP Energy Networks and delivery partner Localgiving will also roll out a programme of capacity-building support, including in-person upskilling events, online guidance and tailored workshops to help communities develop impactful projects.

Applications for Scottish Power Energy Networks Community Benefit fund opened on 20 January and will close on 8 May 2026.

Benefits of Commonwealth Games legacy fund revealed

Inclusive Communities Fund announcement of funding made.

More than one in 10 people across the West Midlands and Warwickshire have benefitted from a

major £11.8 million Commonwealth Games legacy fund, a new study has found.

An independent report evaluating the impact of the Inclusive Communities Fund (ICF), which saw

over £11.8 million awarded to 388 organisations making a difference to communities right across the

region, has been published.

It has revealed that 468,908 people benefitted from the ICF – amounting to 122 people in every

1,000 of the West Midlands and Warwickshire population.

The ICF was set up by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) with funding from the

Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS), and administered by the Heart of England

Community Foundation in 2024.

The funding supported a variety of projects and initiatives, ranging from providing accessible sports

activities for young people and community music classes, to funding support for survivors of

domestic abuse and help for those dealing with addiction, with the report finding that more than a

third of overall projects helped improve mental health and wellbeing.

A total of 56% of projects helped reduce social isolation, 53% increased access to sport

and 51% supported vulnerable people.

The impact report has revealed that the largest amount of funding was spent on staff, with £3.8

million helping to create 149 jobs and attract more than 5,400 volunteers.

A full list of projects awarded funding through the Inclusive Communities Fund (ICF) can be found at the Heart of England Community Foundation.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games were held in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August 2022, involving 11 days of sport with over 6,600 athletes from 72 nations. It was the biggest multi-sport event in England since 2012.

