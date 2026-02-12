Access Group in agreement to acquire fundraising platform Enthuse Enthuse and Access Group announcement.

UK-based business software providers The Access Group has reached an agreement to acquire Enthuse, the fundraising, donations and events registration technology provider.

The acquisition would add peer-to-peer fundraising and events expertise to the range of software solutions that Access provides to charities. Enthuse serves charities across the UK and Ireland, helping them raise millions of pounds each year.

Enthuse was founded in 2012 and is based in London, and has secured a wide range of partnerships with major events including acting as official online fundraising partner for London Marathon Events and Great Run.

Advertisement

What Enthuse offers

Enthuse’s services span peer-to-peer fundraising pages with charity branding, event registration and integrated fundraising, donations and mass participation platforms for the UK’s biggest challenge events.

Focus on Enthuse (21 January 2024)

At its heart the platform ensure that charities retain ownership of their donation data, which allows them to build direct supporter relationships. It is also highly customisable, reflecting the wide range of needs of different charities.

What the partnership brings

Simon Baines, Managing Director of Access Non-Profit & Education, explained the opportunities behind the planned acquisition, saying:

“For over a decade, Access has been committed to helping charities and non-profit organisations make the greatest possible impact through charity-focused software. Joining together with Enthuse, we can offer charities better fundraising operations, helping them raise more funds that reach their causes through easier charity management.”

The Access Group provides solutions for over 160,000 small and mid-sized organisations in commercial and nonprofit sectors across Europe, USA and APAC. It employs over 9,000 people around the world.

He added:

“Enthuse’s digital fundraising tools will work alongside our existing solutions so that, through Access Evo, charities can access enhanced digital awareness, fundraising, donor and volunteer management and engagement tools designed for the sector’s specific needs. We will maintain our commitment to open integration with other suppliers in the charity marketplace, ensuring charities retain freedom of choice in building their technology ecosystems.”

Enthuse shares extensive insight into online giving trends

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, founder and CEO of Enthuse, commented on how the planned acquisition will help Enthuse achieve more for charities. He said:

“Our vision has always been about how we can support charities with all the tools they need for digital fundraising. By joining Access, we’re accelerating that vision and starting an exciting new chapter for Enthuse. Access’ investment capability and long-term commitment to the charity sector will create exciting opportunities to accelerate our product innovation while maintaining the charity-first approach that our customers value. We’re looking forward to working together to help good causes maximise their impact”.



