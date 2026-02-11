Julia Rausing’s impact and legacy celebrated in film

The Julia Rausing Trust has created a short film celebrating the philanthropy and legacy of the late Julia Rausing.

Featuring charity leaders whose organisations have been supported by the Trust, the film highlights Julia Rausing’s commitment to social good and the difference her philanthropy has made across the UK.

Today would have been Julia Rausing’s 65th birthday.

Julia and Hans Rausing established their charitable trust in 2014 with a vision of fostering a healthy society.

Recently renamed The Julia Rausing Trust, it supports work that cares for those in need, expands opportunity and promotes cultural engagement, with a focus on arts and heritage, education, and health and welfare.

In 2025, the Trust made a landmark £150 million pledge to The National Gallery in support of a transformational project. It represents the largest cash donation ever made to a museum or gallery globally, and one of the most significant acts of philanthropy in UK history.

The film features contributions from leaders at charities including Trussell, One Small Thing, Centrepoint, The National Gallery, Science Museum, Royal Academy of Arts, Shout, and Maggie’s.

Celebrating the power of giving

Through this film, the Trust seeks to honour Julia’s life, celebrate the power of giving, and inspire others to make bold, transformative contributions that strengthen communities and broaden opportunity.

Simon Fourmy, Chief Executive of The Julia Rausing Trust, said:

“This film brings together the voices of charity leaders who have seen first-hand the remarkable difference Julia Rausing’s giving has made. She showed what becomes possible when generosity is matched with vision and courage. Julia believed philanthropy should be transformative, and we hope her legacy inspires others who are able to give to think boldly about the difference they can make.”



WATCH: Julia Rausing: a philanthropic legacy