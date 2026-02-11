GiveWheel’s £50,000 10x Challenge will back UK’s “most ambitious fundraisers” The 10X Challenge from GiveWheel

GiveWheel has launched the 10x Challenge, a £50,000 funding programme designed to back bold, high-potential fundraising challenges – helping fundraisers turn ambitious ideas into significantly greater charitable impact.

The 10x Challenge is open to anyone aiming high. GiveWheel will support fundraising projects with the ambition and potential to turn every £1 of grant funding into at least £10 for charity. The company hopes this willhelp them accelerate momentum, expand reach, and enable them to raise more for the causes

they care about.

These could be extreme endurance events or world-record attempts, solo efforts or a large-scale team enterprise.

Advertisement

Charlie Hart, Co-Founder of GiveWheel, explained:

“There’s no shortage of ambition in fundraising – what’s often missing is the backing to go further. The 10x Challenge is about realising potential. If a small amount of funding can unlock something much bigger for charity, we want to be part of making that happen.”

Who can apply?

The 10x Challenge is open to fundraisers across the UK, including:

Individuals and athletes taking on endurance, creative, or high-profile challenges

Teams and companies mobilising colleagues behind a shared cause

Creators and community groups using their platforms to drive large-scale fundraising

Student groups with the energy and vision to make a difference

Applicants must be aiming to raise at least £10,000 for charity, and applications must be submitted

a minimum of three weeks before the challenge begins.

What support is available?

Successful applicants will receive:

A share of the £50,000 funding pot to help bring your challenge to life and amplify your charitable impact

Personalised support and a dedicated point of contact, including guidance from GiveWheel’s experienced team



and a dedicated point of contact, including guidance from GiveWheel’s experienced team Promotion across GiveWheel’s channels , helping amplify each fundraiser’s story and reach



, helping amplify each fundraiser’s story and reach Invitations to future GiveWheel events and opportunities

Funding can be used in whatever way best supports the success of the challenge – whether that’s

scaling reach, unlocking participation, increasing visibility or enabling delivery.



How it works

Apply – Submit a short application or video outlining your challenge, goals, and why support

is needed.



– Submit a short application or video outlining your challenge, goals, and why support is needed. Review – Applications are assessed on ambition, feasibility, and fundraising potential.



– Applications are assessed on ambition, feasibility, and fundraising potential. Fund – Successful applicants receive funding and tailored support to maximise impact.



Applications to the 10x Challenge are open now and will be reviewed on a rolling basis until 30 April 2026.



GiveWheel itself has an ambitious approach as a fundraising platform. GiveWheel is building the UK’s most innovative fundraising platform. It has filled the gap of multi-charity functionality by launching “two sector-first fundraising models“.