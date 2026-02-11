Finalists announced for 2026 Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in the UK Finalists of the 2026 Blavatnik Awards in the UK (Left to Right: Maxie M. Roessler, DPhil, Imperial College London; Michael J. Booth, PhD, University College London; Mathew H. Horrocks, PhD, The University of Edinburgh; Nicholas R. Casewell, PhD, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine; Thi Hoang Duong (Kelly) Nguyen, PhD, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology; Pontus Skoglund, PhD, The Francis Crick Institute; Radha Boya, PhD, The University of Manchester; Iestyn Woolway, PhD, Bangor University; Paola Pinilla, PhD, University College London).

The finalists for the 2026 Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in the United Kingdom have been announced.

The awards are one of the largest unrestricted private funding initiatives supporting early-career researchers globally.

At the heart of the awards is the financial support provided by the Blavatnik Family Foundation, led by Sir Leonard Blavatnik.

This year the three laureates, to be announced on 24th February, will each receive an unrestricted prize of £100,000 (US$135,000). The remaining six finalists will each be awarded £30,000 (US$40,400).

Value of unrestricted funding

The unrestricted nature of the funds is unusual, providing the scientists with the freedom and flexibility to invest in high-risk, high-reward research, pursue novel lines of inquiry, or acquire necessary equipment without the typical constraints of grant-based funding.

An independent jury of expert scientists selected this year’s finalists from a pool of 91 nominees

representing 46 academic and research institutions across the UK.

UK and global funding awarded

Since the UK Awards launched in 2017, UK scientists have received nearly £3.7 million (US$4.96 million) in prize money.

The Blavatnik Awards also operate in the United States and Israel, so globally prizes totalling over $20 million will have been given to more than 500 scientists and engineers worldwide by the end of 2026.

Past Blavatnik Awards recipients have gone on to found over 50 companies, with six now publicly traded and collectively valued at over $10 billion. As such the Awards are an example of philanthropy designed to accelerate discovery and “ensure that discoveries with the potential to dramatically improve society are recognized, supported, and implemented.”

Indeed Sir Leonard Blavatnik’s stated intent is to accelerate the research of “outstanding, early-career scientists” and support “groundbreaking work and daring ideas”.



