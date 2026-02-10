Enthuse reports on mass participation event trends Image: Enthuse

The newly published Enthuse Mass Participation Report 2025-26 paints a picture of a sector in robust health, with record-breaking engagement and a shifting demographic that charities must adapt to.

Event participants are good at their fundraising as well as their sporting activity: 85% of event fundraisers now meet or exceed their targets. Furthermore, 15% of those surpass their goals by more than half.

The Mass Participation 2025/26 report states that mass participation fundraisers fall into three main groups;

36% raise up to £500 per event



per event 47% raise between £500 – £3,000 per event



per event and 17% raise £3,000+ per event – up four percentage points from last year.

Charities looking for participants that raise over £3,000 at distance events will want to look at serial fundraisers; more than a quarter (27%) of whom top that amount compared to 15% of first time fundraisers. This suggests that experience of how to raise funds outweighs the enthusiasm of a first timer.

Fundraising as the primary motivator

The report highlights a significant shift in why people sign up. While personal fitness remains a factor, fundraising is now the top motivator, with 59% of participants stating that raising money for charity is their primary reason for taking part.

This “purpose-led” participation has a tangible impact on performance. The research found that fundraising acts as a powerful training aid: 59% of participants said it kept them motivated during training, and 40% credited their fundraising commitment with helping them push through to the finish line on event day.

The power of the “early bird”

One of the most actionable findings for fundraising event managers is the correlation between start times (for fundraising – not the event!) and total income.

The report reveals that the most successful fundraisers start their campaigns at least six months out. Those who do are significantly more likely to raise over £500, with nearly a third (29%) reaching the £3,000 mark.

For charities, this underscores the importance of early stewardship. Rather than waiting until the weeks before an event, organisations should be providing fundraising ideas and training plans the moment a supporter secures a place.

Shifting demographics and cause trends

The profile of the average participant is changing. The report notes a “third running boom” driven by under-30s and a 12% increase in female participation. These younger participants are highly social, with 80% of 18-24-year-olds signing up with friends.

When it comes to causes, health and disease research remain the most popular, supported by 30% of event fundraisers. Interestingly, there is a “participation gap” for animal charities; while they attract 21% of general donations, they only account for 3% of event participants. This suggests a major untapped opportunity for animal and environmental charities to develop active challenge events.

How charities can help

Participants are vocal about the support they need. The top request from fundraisers is for creative fundraising ideas (35%), followed by tips on how to actually “ask” for money (30%)—a task many still find daunting.

Digital integration is also key. With 90% of younger participants active on social media, the report emphasizes the need for mobile-first fundraising pages and social-friendly content. Providing “milestone” assets – graphics for the first £100 raised or the first 10k run – can help fundraisers maintain momentum and engagement with their own networks.

The 2026 outlook

Mass participation events in the UK show no sign of slowing, according to the report. Eighty nine per cent of participants plan to maintain or increase their event activity.

However, with only 36% of participants feeling that events offer “good value for money,” the pressure is on for charities and organisers to deliver high-quality, meaningful experiences.

The Enthuse report suggests that mass participation is still a valuable vehicle for growth for many charities. By focusing on early stewardship, supporting the “ask,” and tapping into the social nature of younger runners, charities can turn 2026 into a successful year for their causes.

Lizee Holdstock is Events Product Lead – COTY London Marathon Partnership at Marie Curie, the 2026 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year. She said of Enthuse’s report:

“It’s encouraging to see that mass participation events are becoming a cornerstone of charity fundraising.

“This report reinforces what we as charity fundraisers see every day; fundraising isn’t just about the money raised. Every challenge taken, every mile completed, and every donation made begins with a story. The more we learn about these stories and motivations, the better we can support our participants and empower them to raise as much as possible for the causes they care about”.

