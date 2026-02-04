John Nickson’s new book calls for civil society to defend democracy John Nickson. Photo: Craig Gibson

A forthcoming book from fundraiser, author and philanthropist John Nickson argues that civil society is the only effective bulwark against the rise of authoritarian populism, proposing a new social contract to reinvest in the nation’s social capital.

The author of Giving is Good for You and Our Common Good, has announced the publication of his third book, In Search of Hope: how civil society defends democracy from populism. Due out on 16 April 2026, the book is described by the author as carrying a vital message for all who are involved in the not-for-profit sector.

In an advance notice to colleagues and friends, Nickson explains the urgency of his work: “My book has a message of hope for unpredictable and unstable times.”

The book traces his journey from a privileged start – born into the family that funded and built The Blackpool Tower – to his transformation into an “evangelist for philanthropy and civil society,” a change of heart spurred by a near-death experience and supporting a teenage survivor of the Rwandan genocide.

Nickson, who has led fundraising at institutions including Tate, the Royal Academy of Arts, and English National Opera, uses his unique perspective to make a compelling case for a renewed focus on collective action.

In Search of Hope, by John Nickson.

The role of civil society in a divided Britain

The book confronts the challenges facing liberal democracy today. Nickson describes it an economy where living standards stagnate for the majority while a small minority grows wealthy, declining social mobility, and the discontent that pushes people towards right-wing authoritarian populism.

Nickson’s central thesis is that “civil society, the independent not-for-profit sector, is the bedrock of liberal democracy but is threatened by authoritarian populists, not just in Trump’s America but also in Europe. We cannot afford to be complacent as we witness growing intolerance here and threats from some extremist politicians.”

The book serves as a robust defence of this sector, which comprises institutions and organisations independent from the public and private sectors.

To counter these threats and restore trust, prosperity, and connection, Nickson calls for fundamental structural change. He said: “We need a new template whereby national and local government, the private sector and civil society collaborate to invest in social capital in order to empower the disempowered, their communities and the independent organisations that belong to us all.”

Having advised government on the introduction of a national philanthropy strategy, Nickson argues that while this is encouraging, much more is needed. He demonstrates with evidence, gathered from speaking to hundreds of leaders across the UK, that “transformational change is possible given visionary and pragmatic leadership.”

Reviews of In Search of Hope

The book has received strong endorsements, including praise from Rt Hon Lord Smith of Finsbury, Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, who says:

“John’s book can help. Its fundamental belief in the role of civil society, of collective decision and action, of the value of empathy, of the purposes of philanthropy, can help to steer us to a better world.”

Other endorsements describe the work as “necessary and timely” and offering “deep insights into philanthropy.”

In Search of Hope is a 336-page hardback, priced at £20, and will be available on 16 April 2026 at bookshops and via online retailers.



