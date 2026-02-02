Bridgit joins Blackbaud’s global accelerator Image: Blackbaud

Data integration tool Bridgit has been selected by Blackbaud for its global accelerator, the Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program. One of 12 social tech startups selected from around the world, it is the only startup chosen from the UK and Ireland.

The tech accelerator programme is designed to “empower early-stage software ventures that are tackling meaningful challenges within the social impact sector”.

Participants in this curated programme receive a wealth of strategic support designed to fast-track their growth and integration into the wider sector. Key benefits include dedicated mentorship from Blackbaud’s internal experts, who provide guidance on product strategy, scaling, and navigating the complexities of the social good market.

In addition the programme facilitates technical integration with Blackbaud’s existing ecosystem. This ensures that the innovations developed by these startups are “plug-and-play” ready, allowing charities to adopt new tools without disrupting their existing workflows. Furthermore, participants receive “go-to-market” support, gaining valuable visibility and networking opportunities within Blackbaud’s global network of nonprofit customers and partners.

Rosalyn Lemieux, Director, Product Management and Strategy at Blackbaud explains:

“The Social Good Startup Program is more than an accelerator. It’s a catalyst for innovation in the social impact space. By connecting these visionary founders with Blackbaud’s ecosystem, we’re helping them scale solutions that empower nonprofits and socially responsible organisations to achieve more than ever before”.

Bridgit: automating the data admin that slows you down

Spring cleaning date. Image: Bridgit

For Bridgit, this means a chance to fast-track its development and deepen the organisation’s ability to serve charities, especially as they expand to support American nonprofits.

Offering an integration hub built for charities, Bridgit automates the flow of data between a charity’s fundraising platforms, CRMs, and marketing tools, “so your team can spend less time wrestling with spreadsheets and more time focusing on supporters”.

Sean Donnelly said on LinkedIn of Bridgit’s selection by Blackbaud:

“Being the sole representative from the UK and Ireland is a proud milestone that validates the platform’s potential to transform service delivery at scale”

WATCH: Bridgit demo: How to set up a bridge

About the Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program

Since the launch of the first cohort in January 2020, Blackbaud has supported a total of 77 startups through 10 prior cohorts, with these organisations collectively raising upwards of $230 million in funding and contributing 40+ new solutions to the Blackbaud Marketplace.